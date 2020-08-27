Alphabet Inc’s Google has bought a plot in Yunlin County to build a data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources.
Google has two data centers in Taiwan — one in Changhua County and the other in Tainan.
In Asia, the search giant also operates a data center in Singapore and one in Mumbai, India.
Photo: AFP
Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區).
As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official comments.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs said it would not comment on the investments of individual companies.
“Google’s official response is that they do not comment on this,” Jonathan Seidman of One for All, Google’s public relations agency for Taiwan, said in an e-mailed statement to the Taipei Times.
Although Google is keeping mum about the Yunlin property, the company in a blog post dated March 21 said it is expanding its Changhua data center, and alluded to the possible construction of a new data center in Taiwan this year.
“We will continue to expand our Google Taiwan data center in Changhua. We’ve already finished third-stage expansions,” the blog post read.
“This year we will start the fourth-stage construction plan. The establishment of a Google data center can bring many opportunities for industrial development for Taiwan,” it added.
A regulatory filing by China Man-made Fiber on Wednesday last week said that the 60,000-ping (198,347m2) plot, which consisted of six parcels of land, was sold to Beckett Enterprises LLC.
The Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) yesterday quoted Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park chairman Andy Su (蘇振毅) as saying that “a global, heavyweight tech company” had been at the park to assess its suitability, including its geological structure.
Asked if the buyer was Google, Su told the Liberty Times that he could not answer because of confidentiality reasons.
The report also quoted Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan (張麗善) as saying that confidentiality agreements might prevent relevant parties from announcing their part in the deal until all the deeds have been transferred.
She added that Yunlin welcomes all investors, the report said.
Google’s potential investment in a new data center, if confirmed, could be as high as NT$20 billion, local media quoted industry sources as saying.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with