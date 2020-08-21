BASF, a leading world supplier of personal care ingredients, including UV filters, plans to set up a new line at its Kaohsiung plant to double its global production capacity.
The German chemical company currently produces UV filters called Uvinul A Plus only at its site in Ludwigshafen, Germany.
“We expect demand for high-performance and safe UV filters to continue growing worldwide due to consumer awareness about the importance of UV protection for skin health,” care chemicals president Ralph Schweens said, adding that BASF aims to take advantage of that growth.
The announcement comes one week after BASF launched a footwear innovation center in Changhua County, in addition to three other global footwear development centers in Italy, the US and Thailand, as Taiwan gains importance as a regional manufacturing hub.
Rajan Venkatesh, senior vice president of care chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, said the new production line reflects growing demand for advanced UV filters and underlines BASF’s commitment to the region.
“The capacity expansion, coupled with our existing facility in Ludwigshafen, will increase supply security for our customers,” Venkatesh said.
Expanded capacities would be available from the middle of 2022, the company said.
Uvinul A Plus is one of the few photostable UVA filters available on the market that reliably filters the sun’s dangerous UVA rays and provides outstanding protection from free radicals and skin damage, BASF said.
The oil-soluble granule offers excellent formulation flexibility, is free of preservatives and highly efficient at a low concentration, making it ideal for long-lasting sun care and skin care products with anti-aging efficacy, it said.
As the first company to commercialize UV filters globally, BASF not only possesses expertise in production, but also offers solutions such as sunscreen formulations to enhance everyday skin care regimens, care chemicals vice president Srikanth Vaduvur said.
The Uvinul A Plus investment would augment the company’s UV filters portfolio in the region, Vaduvur said, adding that the Kaohsiung site has maintained high standards in producing other products.
The BASF care chemicals division offers a broad range of ingredients for personal care, home care, industrial and institutional cleaning, and technical applications.
The division’s product portfolio includes surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients and UV filters.
The footwear innovation center focuses on high-performance materials and the latest footwear automation technologies to foster codevelopment of innovative solutions for the footwear industry, communications officials said.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch