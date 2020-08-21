ASML sets up EUV training center in Tainan

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers.

The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement.

EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電).

Trainees learn how to build and operate an EUV (extreme ultraviolet) machine at ASML Holding’s training center in Tainan yesterday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and would be able to develop 360 EUV engineers every year.

ASML invested 13.5 million euros (US$15.95 million) over the past two years to set up the 1,625m2 facility.

The center will help ASML support their customers by training engineers locally instead of at its other training centers in the Netherlands, South Korea or the US, the statement said.

“By placing our Global EUV Technology Training Center in Asia where EUV systems will continue to be installed, we expect to achieve significant savings in both time and money to bring EUV knowledge to those who need it,” Wayne Allan, executive vice president of ASML Global Customer Support, said in the statement.

“ASML is growing with the semiconductor industry and our customers,” the statement said.

In 2010, ASML shipped the first prototype EUV lithography system to TSMC for research and development purposes, marking the beginning of a new era in lithography, it said.

In 2017, the company shipped the first production-ready system, the TWINSCAN NXE:3400, to TSMC, it said.

Three years later, Taiwan has become home to the world’s largest EUV installed base, the company added.