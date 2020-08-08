The number of convenience stores in Taiwan last year grew at the fastest pace in 14 years, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said yesterday, indicating that the market for these ubiquitous stores has yet to become saturated.
There were 11,429 convenience stores in the nation as of the end of last year, an increase of 524, or 4.81 percent, from a year earlier, the fastest annual growth rate since 2006, the commission said in a statement.
The figures were based on a survey by the commission covering Taiwan’s five major convenience store chains — 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, OK Mart and Taiwan Sugar Corp’s Million.
Based on a population of 23.6 million, that equates to one convenience store per 2,065 consumers, the second-highest density in the world after South Korea’s 1,205, but ahead of Japan’s 2,233, the commission said.
The nation’s six special municipalities — Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung — which account for about 69 percent of the nation’s population, had 8,416 convenience stores at the end of last year, or 73.64 percent of the total, the statement said.
New Taipei City, the most populous city, had 2,228 convenience stores, or 19.49 percent of the total, ahead of Taipei’s 1,631 stores and Taichung’s 1,388, the statement said.
The survey found that consumers bought items at convenience stores about 130 times on average last year, spending NT$82.6 on average, up NT$3.7 from a year earlier, a sign of the high consumer dependence on these stores, it said.
The three most popular items in terms of sales value for convenience stores were tobacco, beverages and mealboxes/sandwiches, and hot food items, it said.
7-Eleven, FamilyMart and Hi-Life — the three largest convenience store operators — accounted for more than 75 percent of all convenience stores and revenue last year, the statement said.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion