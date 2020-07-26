Worsening China-US friction, worries over financial aid to Americans and US businesses, and a stumble on Wall Street combined to push shares in Asia lower on Friday.
Shanghai led regional declines, with its Composite Index giving up 3.9 percent to 3,196.77, down 0.5 percent for the week.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index lost 0.8 percent to 165.40, up 0.5 percent for the week.
Photo: AP
The TAIEX lost 0.88 percent, or 109 points, to close at 12,304.04, paring its weekly gain to 1 percent.
Officials from the administration of US President Donald Trump have escalated their public condemnations of China in the past several weeks, with speeches by FBI Director Chris Wray, US Attorney General William Barr and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
As expected, China on Friday announced the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu. The move was in retaliation for the US order earlier this week to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.
The latest dust-up between the world’s two biggest economies comes amid allegations of theft of US intellectual property — including by Chinese researchers with military and government connections — for Beijing’s benefit.
“Alongside the eviction of the Houston Chinese consulate, the risk of the US-China conflict escalating into a ‘cold war’ is worrying,” said Hayaki Narita of Mizuho Bank Ltd.
A speech by Pompeo saying that “securing our freedom from the Chinese Communist Party is the mission of our time” added to the rhetoric certain to incense Beijing, making it still more difficult for either side to back down, he said.
“While the inevitability of deteriorating US-China relations as a structural feature of our geopolitical landscape was never in doubt, the shifts appear to be hastened,” Narita said.
Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to close the week lower amid the escalating US-China tensions.
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index (HSI) was down 557.67 points or 2.21 percent, at 24,705.33. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCE) fell 2.37 percent to 10,080.86.
For the week, the HSI lost 1.5 percent, while the HSCE retreated 1.2 percent.
“Another escalation in tensions in the Sino-US relationship is extremely unfavorable to economic recovery under the impact of the pandemic,” China Construction Bank Corp (中國建設銀行) analysts wrote in a note.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gave up 1.2 percent to 6,024, slipping 0.16 percent for the week.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday shed 0.7 percent to 2,200.44 and was virtually unchanged for the week.
The FTSE Bursa Malaysia fell 1 percent on Friday to 1,589.61, down 0.5 percent for the week.
India’s SENSEX was little changed on Friday and rose 3 percent for the week. The NIFTY 50 slipped 0.2 percent for the day, but rose 2.7 percent.
Manila’s PSE Composite Index lost 0.4 percent on Friday and fell 1.4 percent for the week.
Markets in Japan were closed for Sports Day.
Analysts said investors are wary over the unclear prognosis for further stimulus for the U.S. economy, just as the end of a previous package of extra support for those made jobless by the pandemic looms.
Additional reporting by Reuters and staff writer
EXPANDING HORIZONS: Luxshare’s US$471.95 million acquisition of two manufacturing facilities could help the Chinese company expand into iPhone assembly Wistron Corp (緯創) on Friday said that its board of directors had agreed to sell two of the firm’s wholly owned subsidiaries to China’s Luxshare Group (立訊集團) as part of its plans to better integrate group resources and improve its smartphone assembly profitability. The contract electronics manufacturer said that it would sell Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co Ltd (緯新資通崑山) and Wistron Investment (Jiangsu) Co Ltd (緯創投資江蘇) as well as related businesses to Luxshare for 3.3 billion yuan (US$471.95 million). The final transaction value would be adjusted based on the actual book value on the business transfer day, Wistron said in a statement. It
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
ECONOMIC IMPROVEMENT: The Kaohsiung-based steelmaker said that Beijing-funded infrastructure projects and China’s recovering automotive industry would boost demand China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) is raising steel prices for September delivery by an average of 1.49 percent month-on-month as COVID-19 economic stimulus packages and reopening markets boost demand worldwide. The price hikes from the nation’s biggest steelmaker came on the heels of a US$20 per tonne increase from its Japanese peers for steel exports and a US$25 per tonne increase from South Korean makers for the local market, CSC said in a statement on Friday last week. In China, the recovering automotive market and new infrastructure construction projects have raised steel prices to high levels, CSC said. To accelerate economic recovery, Beijing
The demand for work-from-home and e-learning devices triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has driven strong consumption of notebook computers, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. Overall notebook shipments should see an upside in the second half of the year, mostly on Chromebook demand based on Yuanta’s channel checks, with global Chromebook shipments likely to increase by nearly 100 percent year-on-year, mainly because of demand from the US and Japan, it said. Given that Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) has a more than 60 percent share of the Chromebook original design manufacturing (ODM) business, coupled with strong