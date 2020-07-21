A survey by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) on how people planned to use their Triple Stimulus Vouchers found that 42 percent would buy daily groceries, the company said yesterday.
Other top uses included department store spending (24.2 percent) and travel (14.6 percent), while 6.3 percent of respondents would use them for dining and drinks, and less than 1 percent plan to use them for arts and culture activities, while 11.6 percent of respondents said they had not made up their minds, the survey found.
While travel was not a popular option, a clear majority of respondents (62.1 percent) said that they would consider spending more at hotels, given the subsidies offered by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the survey found.
A survey in April found that just 34.2 percent of respondents said that they would be encouraged by such subsidies, even though the poll found that consumers’ willingness to travel was rebounding as the COVID-19 threat to Taiwan appeared to be receding.
The ministry last month announced a NT$3.9 billion (US$131.91 million) program to encourage people to travel domestically — either as part of a tour group or individually — between July 1 and Oct. 31.
Each person in a tour group would receive NT$700 per day for accommodation, while individual travelers would get NT$1,000, although those visiting the nation’s outlying islands would receive more, it said.
Meanwhile, 37.5 percent of respondents expected the economic situation to improve in the next six months, down from 42 percent from last month’s poll, which might be attributed to the fact that COVID-19 pandemic is still going strong in many other nations, Cathay Financial said.
However, 33.1 percent would consider making big purchases over the next six months, a slight increase from the 31 percent last month, the poll found.
The poll was conducted from July 1 to July 7 among Cathay Financial’s clients, collecting 21,260 valid responses, the company said, without giving a margin of error.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no