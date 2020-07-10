TECHNOLOGY
Chinese LGBTQ app lists
The owner of Blued, China’s biggest LGBTQ dating app, climbed 46 percent in its trading debut after raising US$85 million in a US initial public offering. BlueCity Holdings Ltd’s (藍城兄弟) shares, which rose as much as 124 percent earlier on Wednesday, closed at US$23.43 in New York trading. The Beijing-based company had sold 5.3 million shares at US$16 each. BlueCity CEO Ma Baoli (馬保力) said his company is listing in the US to showcase that China has a company that serves the LGBTQ community. “I am very confident that China will create a better environment for the LGBTQ community,” he said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
APPAREL
Uniqlo cuts profit outlook
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co yesterday reported plunging profits and lowered its annual profit outlook, with the Japanese giant citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced lengthy store closures. The firm expects annual net profit to August of ￥85 billion (US$792 million), down from an earlier projection of ￥100 billion announced in April, and nearly a half of what it earned in the previous year. Annual operating profit is forecast at ￥130 billion and sales at ￥1.99 trillion, compared with earlier forecasts for ￥145 billion and ￥2.09 trillion respectively. The revisions were necessary as previous forecasts did not account for the full effects of a state of emergency Japan declared earlier in the pandemic, which forced the firm to shut stores, as well as the slower-than-expected reopening of its branches overseas.
DEFENSE
Pentagon, IBM end dispute
An 11-year-old Pentagon case against International Business Machines Corp (IBM) ended quietly in October last year when it agreed to pay US$900,000 to settle claims involving hacking attacks on the National Defense University (NDU) that began in 2006. “It was alleged that IBM submitted false claims for the information technology services that it provided NDU,” the US Department of Defense’s inspector general said, disclosing the settlement in its latest semiannual report. “IBM allegedly did not fulfill its contractual obligations to provide substantial network security services” under an army contract that began in 2003. The department had initially sought to recover US$9 million. IBM filed a motion to dismiss the case that a judge for the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals denied in March 2018.
GERMANY
Exports jump in May
Exports in May rose sharply as COVID-19 containment measures eased, official data showed yesterday, adding to signs of a recovery in Europe’s top economy even if trade remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Exports climbed 9 percent to 80.3 billion euros (US$90.94 billion), compared with April, when they had their biggest plunge since records began, federal statistics office Destatis reported. Imports grew at a slower clip of 3.5 percent month-on-month, widening the trade surplus to 7.6 billion euros in seasonally adjusted terms. Analysts surveyed by Factset had predicted a stronger uptick in foreign trade, suggesting that firms met with weaker than expected demand as they reopened after weeks of lockdown. Compared with a year earlier, exports were down almost 30 percent, while imports were nearly 22 percent lower.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to