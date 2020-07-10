World Business Quick Take

TECHNOLOGY

Chinese LGBTQ app lists

The owner of Blued, China’s biggest LGBTQ dating app, climbed 46 percent in its trading debut after raising US$85 million in a US initial public offering. BlueCity Holdings Ltd’s (藍城兄弟) shares, which rose as much as 124 percent earlier on Wednesday, closed at US$23.43 in New York trading. The Beijing-based company had sold 5.3 million shares at US$16 each. BlueCity CEO Ma Baoli (馬保力) said his company is listing in the US to showcase that China has a company that serves the LGBTQ community. “I am very confident that China will create a better environment for the LGBTQ community,” he said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

APPAREL

Uniqlo cuts profit outlook

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co yesterday reported plunging profits and lowered its annual profit outlook, with the Japanese giant citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced lengthy store closures. The firm expects annual net profit to August of ￥85 billion (US$792 million), down from an earlier projection of ￥100 billion announced in April, and nearly a half of what it earned in the previous year. Annual operating profit is forecast at ￥130 billion and sales at ￥1.99 trillion, compared with earlier forecasts for ￥145 billion and ￥2.09 trillion respectively. The revisions were necessary as previous forecasts did not account for the full effects of a state of emergency Japan declared earlier in the pandemic, which forced the firm to shut stores, as well as the slower-than-expected reopening of its branches overseas.

DEFENSE

Pentagon, IBM end dispute

An 11-year-old Pentagon case against International Business Machines Corp (IBM) ended quietly in October last year when it agreed to pay US$900,000 to settle claims involving hacking attacks on the National Defense University (NDU) that began in 2006. “It was alleged that IBM submitted false claims for the information technology services that it provided NDU,” the US Department of Defense’s inspector general said, disclosing the settlement in its latest semiannual report. “IBM allegedly did not fulfill its contractual obligations to provide substantial network security services” under an army contract that began in 2003. The department had initially sought to recover US$9 million. IBM filed a motion to dismiss the case that a judge for the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals denied in March 2018.

GERMANY

Exports jump in May

Exports in May rose sharply as COVID-19 containment measures eased, official data showed yesterday, adding to signs of a recovery in Europe’s top economy even if trade remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Exports climbed 9 percent to 80.3 billion euros (US$90.94 billion), compared with April, when they had their biggest plunge since records began, federal statistics office Destatis reported. Imports grew at a slower clip of 3.5 percent month-on-month, widening the trade surplus to 7.6 billion euros in seasonally adjusted terms. Analysts surveyed by Factset had predicted a stronger uptick in foreign trade, suggesting that firms met with weaker than expected demand as they reopened after weeks of lockdown. Compared with a year earlier, exports were down almost 30 percent, while imports were nearly 22 percent lower.