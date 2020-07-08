World Business Quick Take

SOLAR PANELS

Sunrun buying out rival

The US’ largest rooftop solar installer, Sunrun Inc, is taking out one of its major rivals, Vivint Solar Inc, in a deal valued at US$3.2 billion. Sunrun is buying Vivint in an all-stock transaction, under which each share of Vivint is to be exchanged for 0.55 shares of Sunrun, the companies said in a statement on Monday. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter, subject to approvals.

SOFTWARE

Palantir seeks stock listing

Data analysis specialist Palantir Technologies Inc has filed for a stock listing, the company said in a statement on Monday. The Californian company, which sells software used by governments and large companies worldwide, is looking to go public later this year, Bloomberg reported. It could be one of the biggest initial public offerings since Uber Technologies Inc, with the secretive Palantir previously valued at US$20 billion in 2015 — although it was not clear what valuation the company would seek in going public.

ENERGY

Eni drops price forecasts

Eni SpA became the latest oil company to cut its long-term price assumptions, saying that the novel coronavirus pandemic would have a lasting effect on the industry. Eni now sees benchmark Brent crude at US$60 a barrel in 2023 real terms, down from a previous estimate of US$70, the company said late on Monday, warning of impairment charges. Rivals Royal Dutch Shell PLC and BP PLC have also cut price forecasts as the lockdown-induced slump batters their business, forcing producers to reassess the value of their assets amid a shift to cleaner energy.

PUBLISHING

Reach to cut 550 jobs

British newspaper publisher Reach PLC yesterday said that it would cut about 550 jobs, or 12 percent of its workforce, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit circulation and advertising. Reach, whose titles include the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, said that second-quarter revenue declined 27.5 percent, with print revenue down 29.5 percent and digital revenue down 14.8 percent. The company has seen increased adoption of its digital products, with customer registrations passing the 2.5 million mark during the pandemic.

REAL ESTATE

Zara owner shifts focus

Fashion label Zara owner Amancio Ortega has turned his attention to real estate. The Spanish billionaire’s property holdings have soared to 15.2 billion euros (US$17.13 billion), his firm revealed for the first time yesterday, giving him the largest real-estate portfolio among Europe’s super-rich. Ortega, 84, invested 2.1 billion euros in real estate last year through various subsidiaries of his holding company Pontegadea, the firm said in an e-mailed statement. Pontegadea had a net income of 1.8 billion euros for last year, including 621 million euros from real-estate assets.

CHEMICALS

LG Polymers found negligent

An investigation into a deadly gas leak at a South Korean-owned chemical plant in southern India that killed 12 people in May recommended that the factory be moved away from inhabited areas, a report released yesterday said. The probe at the plant run by LG Polymers, which is owned by South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd, found that the company was negligent and warning systems were not working, the local state government said on Monday.