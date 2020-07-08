SOLAR PANELS
Sunrun buying out rival
The US’ largest rooftop solar installer, Sunrun Inc, is taking out one of its major rivals, Vivint Solar Inc, in a deal valued at US$3.2 billion. Sunrun is buying Vivint in an all-stock transaction, under which each share of Vivint is to be exchanged for 0.55 shares of Sunrun, the companies said in a statement on Monday. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter, subject to approvals.
SOFTWARE
Palantir seeks stock listing
Data analysis specialist Palantir Technologies Inc has filed for a stock listing, the company said in a statement on Monday. The Californian company, which sells software used by governments and large companies worldwide, is looking to go public later this year, Bloomberg reported. It could be one of the biggest initial public offerings since Uber Technologies Inc, with the secretive Palantir previously valued at US$20 billion in 2015 — although it was not clear what valuation the company would seek in going public.
ENERGY
Eni drops price forecasts
Eni SpA became the latest oil company to cut its long-term price assumptions, saying that the novel coronavirus pandemic would have a lasting effect on the industry. Eni now sees benchmark Brent crude at US$60 a barrel in 2023 real terms, down from a previous estimate of US$70, the company said late on Monday, warning of impairment charges. Rivals Royal Dutch Shell PLC and BP PLC have also cut price forecasts as the lockdown-induced slump batters their business, forcing producers to reassess the value of their assets amid a shift to cleaner energy.
PUBLISHING
Reach to cut 550 jobs
British newspaper publisher Reach PLC yesterday said that it would cut about 550 jobs, or 12 percent of its workforce, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit circulation and advertising. Reach, whose titles include the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, said that second-quarter revenue declined 27.5 percent, with print revenue down 29.5 percent and digital revenue down 14.8 percent. The company has seen increased adoption of its digital products, with customer registrations passing the 2.5 million mark during the pandemic.
REAL ESTATE
Zara owner shifts focus
Fashion label Zara owner Amancio Ortega has turned his attention to real estate. The Spanish billionaire’s property holdings have soared to 15.2 billion euros (US$17.13 billion), his firm revealed for the first time yesterday, giving him the largest real-estate portfolio among Europe’s super-rich. Ortega, 84, invested 2.1 billion euros in real estate last year through various subsidiaries of his holding company Pontegadea, the firm said in an e-mailed statement. Pontegadea had a net income of 1.8 billion euros for last year, including 621 million euros from real-estate assets.
CHEMICALS
LG Polymers found negligent
An investigation into a deadly gas leak at a South Korean-owned chemical plant in southern India that killed 12 people in May recommended that the factory be moved away from inhabited areas, a report released yesterday said. The probe at the plant run by LG Polymers, which is owned by South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd, found that the company was negligent and warning systems were not working, the local state government said on Monday.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
BAD RAP: The exchange said Tatung had seriously breached shareholders’ rights and failed to give a satisfactory explanation of its board election dispute Tatung Co (大同) shares yesterday plunged by the maximum daily limit of 10 percent to NT$18.90, the lowest in three months, after the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on Tuesday evening changed the company’s classification to a full-delivery stock effective tomorrow. The TWSE’s move follows the company’s failure to give a clear and satisfactory explanation of why it deprived dozens of shareholders of their voting rights during a board election at the annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday morning. Under the exchange’s regulations, investors are not allowed to engage in margin trading of a full-delivery stock, TWSE spokeswoman Rebecca Chen (陳麗卿) told
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in