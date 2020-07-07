About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return.
The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel.
Photo courtesy of PWC Taiwan Real Estate
Occupancy rates for hotels in Taipei have dropped below 20 percent, despite a noticeable pickup in May and last month.
Yomi has tapped the local branch of international property broker Cushman & Wakefield to help find buyers.
Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan general manager Billy Yen (顏炳立) last week said that several buyers have shown interest, but are demanding greater concessions than hotels are willing to offer.
On average, sellers would take 10 percent off their asking prices, but potential buyers are looking for discounts of 30 to 40 percent, Yen said.
Leefang Group (李方酒店管理集團), another domestic hotel group, is looking to sell its Royal Seasons Hotel Taipei (皇家季節酒店) on Nanjing W Road and Airline Inn (頭等艙酒店) in Kaohsiung for a combined NT$1.68 billion.
Other international property brokers have also been asked to help.
Colliers International Taiwan (高力國際) said that a resort hotel with hot springs in Yilan’s Jiaosi Township (礁溪) is seeking to exit the market with a price of NT$6 billion.
Medium-sized hotels that lack the support of parent groups are more vulnerable financially and have no choice but to take action to stop losses, said Andy Huang (黃舒衛), researcher at REPro Knight Frank, another international broker.
Some of the hotels cater to Southeast Asian tourists.
Even though the hospitality industry has entered a dormant period, foreign and domestic buyers have expressed interest in taking over ownership, but they do not agree with sellers over prices, citing lingering economic uncertainty, Huang said.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
ROW: A probe would determine if the rights of shareholders who were not allowed to vote yesterday had been violated, while the stock exchange also wants answers The election of board directors yesterday at Tatung Co (大同) sparked controversy after the company blocked some institutional and individual shareholders from participating in the general shareholders’ meeting, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to announce that the vote would be investigated. Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) was re-elected as chairwoman of the household-appliance maker’s nine-member board, but prior to the vote she announced that several shareholders would not have voting rights. They were being denied a vote because they had contravened the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and