The Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center would file a lawsuit for an order to dismiss Tatung Co (大同) chairwoman Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷), as the firm has severely breached shareholders’ rights, agency chairman Chiou Chin-ting (邱欽庭) said yesterday.
If the center wins the lawsuit, Lin Kuo would be discharged from her position and barred from serving as a board member or supervisor of any firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Taipei Exchange or emerging stock market in the next three years, Chiou told a news conference in Taipei.
“That would be a powerful punishment,” he said. “Although we do not know when justice would arrive, we know it will definitely arrive.”
Photo: Chen Yung-chi, Taipei Times
This is the first time that the center has fought a public company solely because it breached shareholders’ rights, as it usually focuses on firms that have engaged in criminal activity, such as falsifying financial reports, he said.
The center filed the suit as Lin Kuo severely breached shareholders’ rights and disrupted market order by revoking the voting rights of 27 shareholders who own a combined 53 percent stake in Tatung, Chiou said.
“We do not represent any side in the dispute over Tatung’s management, but we are here to defend the rights of regular shareholders,” he said.
Shareholders should be able to execute their rights unobstructed, he said.
“What Lin Kuo did was wrong and hence we do not think it was a fair election,” Chiou said.
Although it is the Ministry of Economic Affairs that decides whether to accept Tatung’s registration of its new board members or demand that it holds a new election, the center can do its part by filing the lawsuit, Chiou said, adding that although it might not resolve the situation swiftly, as a decision from a court would take a while, sooner or later Lin Kuo would pay for what she did.
Chiou said he was shocked and frustrated after Tatung held the election on Tuesday evening last week, as he could not imagine that something like this would happen in Taiwan.
“We have seen companies take possession of the ballots or make some votes invalid to win elections, but what Tatung’s management did was something we had never seen before — directly taking away shareholders’ voting rights,” he said.
It was sad to see a public company use “innovative measures” to disrupt corporate governance, he said.
Chiou rejected Tatung’s attorney Lai Chung-chiang’s (賴中強) remark that disputes regarding voting rights are part of a firm’s self-governance.
According to a Tatung filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the company in May asked the Taipei District Court for a temporary injunction to suspend the voting rights of some shareholders, Chiou said.
“That statement clearly indicates that Tatung knew it had no right to cancel the voting rights of its shareholders, so it needed to apply for an injunction,” he said.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
ROW: A probe would determine if the rights of shareholders who were not allowed to vote yesterday had been violated, while the stock exchange also wants answers The election of board directors yesterday at Tatung Co (大同) sparked controversy after the company blocked some institutional and individual shareholders from participating in the general shareholders’ meeting, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to announce that the vote would be investigated. Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) was re-elected as chairwoman of the household-appliance maker’s nine-member board, but prior to the vote she announced that several shareholders would not have voting rights. They were being denied a vote because they had contravened the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and