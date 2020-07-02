Asia’s factory pain showed signs of easing last month, as a rebound in China’s activity offered some hope the region might have passed the worst of the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, sluggish global demand and fears of a second wave of infections would tame any optimism on the outlook and keep pressure on policymakers to support their ailing economies.
A series of business surveys released yesterday showed broad improvements in manufacturing across Asia last month from the depths hit in April and May.
Activity in some economies swung to growth, while declines in other places slowed.
In China, factory activity grew at a faster clip last month after the world’s second-largest economy lifted lockdown measures, the Caixin/Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed.
Manufacturing activity also expanded in Vietnam and Malaysia, pointing to a slow, but steady recovery ahead.
India’s manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month, but at a much slower pace, as both output and new orders shrank at softer rates.
Similarly, export powerhouses Japan and South Korea continued to see manufacturing activity decline, albeit at a softer pace.
Japan’s PMI rose to a seasonally adjusted 40.1 last month, while South Korea’s PMI ticked up to 43.4 — both remaining far below the rise-or-fall threshold of 50.
“The chance of a V-shape recovery in the manufacturing sector appears slim at this stage,” said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.
“We’re still awaiting signs of meaningful improvement in Japan’s manufacturing sector, with the PMI for June failing to stage a substantial recovery,” Hayes added.
A Bank of Japan (BOJ) survey released yesterday showed big manufacturers’ confidence sinking to levels last seen during the 2009 global financial crisis, reinforcing expectations the country was sinking deeper into recession.
The headline measure for the “tankan,” tracking sentiment among large manufacturers, fell to minus-34 for April-June, the lowest since 2009, from minus-8 the previous quarter, the BOJ said.
“If demand doesn’t rebound fast enough, companies will have to shed jobs,” Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting senior economist Shinichiro Kobayashi said. “That will delay Japan’s economic recovery, which could end up in an L-shape.”
China’s Caixin/Markit PMI rose to 51.2 last month from 50.7 in May, marking the highest reading since December last year.
That followed a similarly upbeat reading from the official PMI released on Tuesday.
Vietnam and Malaysia also saw their PMIs crawl back above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction, a welcome sign for policymakers struggling to combat the pandemic’s fallout.
“The host of PMI data release this morning offers some reassuring signs that the outlook for the crucial manufacturing sector continues to be on the mend,” OCBC Bank Ltd (華僑銀行) economist Wellian Wiranto said.
However, analysts expect any recovery in the region to be slow.
While Chinese export orders shrank at a slower pace, its employment contraction worsened, the PMI showed, underscoring the fragile recovery.
“Overall manufacturing demand recovered at a fast clip, but overseas demand remained a drag,” Caixin Insight Group (財新智庫) senior economist Wang Zhe (王喆) said.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price