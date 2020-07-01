Since the beginning of this year, the world has faced the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the way of life familiar to everyone.
To highlight the success of the government’s relief efforts, CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) on Sunday launched its Our Ordinary Home (家．如常) corporate video on major TV channels and social media platforms.
CTBC Bank said that it obtained permission from Taiwan’s international friends to use their remarks in the video, affirming the nation’s successful epidemic prevention measures.
Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank
The video also shows how Taiwanese battled COVID-19 in their daily lives, with the aim of conveying a message of “getting together, there is hope,” the bank said.
The video begins depicting an ordinary day in Taiwan, where students go to school and people visit restaurants when they are hungry.
This contrasts with the lives of those in other nations that have been more severely affected by the pandemic, highlighting the efforts of Taiwanese to fight the disease together and maintain their precious way of life.
This spirit stems from Taiwanese becoming accustomed to facing international predicaments alone over the decades, and people have become stronger following major historical events such as the nation withdrawing from the UN, the loss of official diplomatic relations with the US and fighting the SARS outbreak, CTBC Bank said.
The video revisits some of these historical news events and recreates the way of life of Taiwanese in the 1970s, it said.
Through the voices of former Taiwan Television Enterprise news anchor Sheng Chu-ju (盛竹如) and former Government Information Office director-general James Soong (宋楚瑜), it brings memories of the past back to life, it added.
Despite the international community’s indifference to Taiwan over the past 50 years, the nation still fulfills its responsibilities as a good global citizen and loves the rest of the world like family, CTBC Bank said.
As the effectiveness of Taiwan’s epidemic prevention measures has been mentioned many times by its international friends, CTBC Bank gained the permission of those friends, such as Canadian lawmaker Michael Cooper and Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, to quote their remarks affirming Taiwan’s achievements.
The video also shows taxi drivers and snack bar owners working hard, and greeting their overseas relatives and friends through video messages, emphasizing that Taiwanese work hard to protect their homeland, the manifestation of the spirit of CTBC’s “We are family” brand.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK: The chip packager is maintaining its capital spending budget for this year on expectations that 5G, AI and smart manufacturing would drive growth ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday stood firm on its forecast of annual revenue growth this year, as customers continue to show a strong appetite for its advanced technology. Growth momentum is expected to continue from the first half of this year, when ASE’s revenue, net profit and equipment utilization all beat its expectations, it said. In particular, the company received higher orders in the first quarter as its factories in Taiwan kept running following the nation’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. “We are firm about our forecast of annual growth