Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday restarted the No. 2 coal-fired generator at its Taichung Power Plant as energy consumption across the nation hit a record high.
Citing rising temperatures as summer rolls around, Taipower said it decided to activate the No. 2 generator to prepare for an upcoming surge in energy consumption and help guarantee a steady supply of electricity during exam season.
Taipower’s move provoked an outcry from the Taichung City Government, which threatened the company with a maximum fine of NT$20 million (US$674,764) and to take it to court if it restarted the unit without the city’s permission.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Power Co
The No. 2 generator had been on standby since January due to rising tensions between the state-run utility and the city government over the issue of air pollution.
Environmentalists have said that the Taichung plant is one of the world’s largest emitters of carbon dioxide.
After repeatedly fining the company, the city government last year revoked its operating licenses for the No. 2 and No. 3 generators.
However, in February, the Environmental Protection Administration countermanded the city government’s sanctions.
Taipower yesterday said that its generators conform to local emissions standards, following improvements at the Taichung plant.
The company added that it would halt operations of the No. 1 generator for annual repair and maintenance.
