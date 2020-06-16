The food and beverage sector, which has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expecting a rebound in the second half of this year as restrictions ease and more consumers feel comfortable going out, an industry source said.
With more people expected to spend money in department stores, food and beverage sales for this month are forecast to return to the same level as June last year, Retailers Association of Chinese Taipei secretary-general Steve Chan (詹武哲) said on Sunday.
Chan said that months of declining food and beverage sales are expected to turn around in the coming six months, as COVID-19 has been contained in Taiwan and the government would next month implement stimulus measures, such as the Executive Yuan’s Triple Stimulus Voucher program.
The rebound in consumer confidence might have already been evident last month, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
Department of Statistics Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) said that the annual decline in food and beverage sales last month might have fallen to less than 20 percent at about 8 to 15 percent.
Revenue in the sector in February, March and April was down 17 percent, 21 percent and 22.8 percent year-on-year respectively, ministry statistics showed.
The sector’s sales in April totaled NT$47.9 billion (US$1.61 billion), the lowest since December 2014, and the 22.8 percent fall from a year earlier was the steepest drop in 20 years, ministry data showed.
The ministry on Tuesday next week is to release food and beverage sales data for last month.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were
SALES INTEREST: ‘We are not going to alter our capital spending for this year, nor are we going to revise our revenue growth outlook,’ TSMC chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday left its record capital expenditures plan unchanged for this year as robust client demand for 5-nanometer technology is expected to quickly fill a capacity hole after the US government announced restrictions against supplying Huawei Technologies Co (華為). The world’s biggest contract chipmaker had said that it planned to spend between US$15 billion and US$16 billion this year primarily to expand capacity for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies, and develop 3-nanometer technology. “It looks like we will see a hole in demand for 5-nanometer capacity this year, but I believe this hole will soon be filled,”
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six