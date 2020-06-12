Unilever plans to combine its UK and Dutch arms in a single British parent, reversing a previous plan to consolidate in the Netherlands.
The owner of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said the move would boost flexibility for stock-based acquisitions and divestments, and the company said the COVID-19 pandemic is making that more important.
The move represents a shift by chief executive officer Alan Jope from the approach of his predecessor, Paul Polman, who championed the previous consolidation plan.
The plan to consolidate in the Netherlands was abandoned two years ago in the face of fierce opposition from UK shareholders.
The latest shift will prompt speculation that Unilever plans to split its food and household-product arms into an independent company.
The company said it promised the Dutch government that if it would ever do so, that business would be incorporated and listed in the Netherlands.
Eliminating dual legal structures would result in one class of shares and a single pool of liquidity, Unilever said.
The consolidation is to be implemented through a cross-border merger between Unilever PLC and Unilever NV — the respective British and Dutch arms.
The revised plan follows an 18-month strategic review, the company said.
Unilever NV shareholders would receive one new Unilever PLC share in exchange for each share held, the company said.
Unilever plans to maintain listings in Amsterdam, London and New York. The previous plan failed in part because it would have resulted in the company’s ejection from the UK’s benchmark stock index, creating problems for institutional investors.
A separate review of Unilever’s tea business has demonstrated that the dual-headed legal structure can create disadvantages, it said.
The organizational streamlining would not affect staffing levels or business activities in either country, it said.
The headquarters of Unilever’s foods and refreshment division, which represents about 40 percent of the company’s sales, would continue to be based in Rotterdam, and the home care and beauty and personal care divisions would continue to be headquartered in the UK.
“With the flexibility that unification provides, the Dutch government has also asked for reassurance that if Unilever should ever choose to list the foods & refreshment division as an independent company, it would be incorporated and listed in the Netherlands,” Unilever said in a statement. “The Netherlands is an attractive headquarter location for business and provided it continues to be as such, Unilever is comfortable to make these commitments.”
The company has maintained dual nationality since 1930.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were