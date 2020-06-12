Wistron NeWeb to invest NT$5.5bn

ATTRACTIVE OFFERS: The MOEA yesterday said that it had approved investment applications from the Wistron Corp unit, Tien Heng Machinery and Taiwan Star Telecom

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Wistron NeWeb Corp (啟碁科技) is to invest NT$5.5 billion (US$184.98 million) in Taiwan by setting up a third phase plant in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday.

The network and communications solutions provider is a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創).

Wistron NeWeb would introduce automated equipment, such as mechanical arms and image recognition based on artificial intelligence, the ministry said as it announced that it had approved the firm’s application to join a government program.

Its latest investment is projected to create about 2,000 job opportunities, the ministry said.

The company last year invested NT$2.7 billion to set up production in the Southern Taiwan Science Park. It also has production sites in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), Vietnam and Kunshan, China.

The ministry said it had also approved investment applications from Tien Heng Machinery Co Ltd (天珩機械) and Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星).

Tien Heng is a packing machine maker, selling products under its BestPack brand to companies such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團); it is to invest NT$200 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Chiayi County.

The company has decided to halt production at its plant in China’s Zhejiang Province amid a global restructuring of supply chains prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said, adding that its investment is expected to provide 30 jobs.

Taiwan Star, the nation’s 4th largest telecom operator, is to invest NT$100 million to purchase Internet of Things related software and machinery equipment for its workhouses in Taipei and Kaohsiung, the ministry said.

The company earlier this year won 40 megahertz of 5G spectrum in a 3.5 gigahertz frequency band at an auction for NT$19.71 billion.