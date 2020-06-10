A short-selling ban on the local bourse is to be removed from today, as the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan has steadily improved and local equity markets have stabilized, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) announced yesterday.
The short-selling ban was implemented on March 19, when the TAIEX tumbled 5.83 percent to 8,681.34 points, the lowest in 42 months, due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.
The ban targeted stocks on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more on March 18.
The commission had planned to end the ban on Friday next week, but decided to relax it earlier as the TAIEX and the TPEX have recovered to where they were before the outbreak, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) told a news conference in New Taipei City yesterday.
The TAIEX yesterday rose 0.23 percent to close at 11,637.11 points, compared with 11,970.63 points five months earlier, while the TPEX dipped 0.04 percent to 154.56 points, compared with 146.57 points five months earlier.
“We banned short-selling in March in a bid to curb speculative trading amid irrational declines on the stock market, but we have not seen panic selling for a while, which is why we think it is time to let the trading mechanism return to normal,” Tsai said.
Some European securities regulators, which had imposed a tighter ban than in Taiwan by prohibiting short-selling of any stock, removed their bans last month due to less-turbulent markets, she said.
Some analysts thought the ban would generate fear among investors instead of stabilizing the market, but the move helped keep the market from diving, while the slowing of the outbreak and rebounding businesses also helped maintain investor confidence, Tsai said.
Average daily market turnover was NT$110 billion (US$3.69 billion) in April and NT$115 billion last month on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, up from NT$92 billion in February, suggesting that the ban did not negatively affect turnover, she added.
“Although the regulator canceled the ban today, it is not likely that many investors will immediately begin to short-sell stocks tomorrow, as many listed companies are holding their shareholders’ meetings and investors will prefer to take a wait-and-see approach for the moment,” Moore Securities Investment Consulting Co Ltd (摩爾證券投資顧問) analyst Chang Chih-cheng (張志誠) said by telephone.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and