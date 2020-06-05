E-COMMERCE
Shopee adds flagship stores
Shopee Taiwan Co Ltd (樂購蝦皮) yesterday announced the addition of more than 100 flagship stores to its Web site. The well-known brands would help retain customer attention and lengthen browsing times, Shopee business and intelligence director William Liang (梁日威) said, adding that the company is seeking to increase customer loyalty. The Singapore-based e-commerce retailer said that the collaborations would help it take full advantage of the mid-year shopping festival that begins on June 18, adding that it would offer promotional sales through the brands.
RESTAURANTS
Wowprime sales surge 61%
Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品) yesterday reported that sales last month rose 61.4 percent month-on-month to NT$1.39 billion (US$46.45 million) as people began to feel more comfortable dining out. Sales at its Taiwanese operations rose 57.2 percent to NT$960 million from April — the highest since 2016 — while sales at its Chinese operations increased 71.57 percent to NT$430 million. However, last month’s overall sales remained 3.94 percent lower than a year earlier, highlighting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, cumulative sales in the first five months of this year fell 24.02 percent annually to NT$5.22 billion.
ELECTRONICS
Sercomm sales soar 52%
Telecom equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday reported sales of NT$3.05 billion for last month, up 19.12 percent month-on-month and 52.2 percent year-on-year. Cumulative sales from January to last month totaled NT$12.42 billion, a 16.53 percent increase from the same period last year, the company said in a statement. Sercomm reported earnings per share of NT$0.35 in the first quarter, the lowest in 10 years, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company expects demand for home gateway, smart home and fixed mobile products to become major growth drivers this year.
ELECTRONICS
Sinbon sales hit NT$1.78bn
Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday reported record sales of NT$1.78 billion for last month, up 2.42 percent month-on-month and 9.44 percent year-on-year. Combined sales in the first five months of this year reached NT$8.02 billion, up 10.4 percent from the same period last year. Sinbon said that it had growth in shipments of components for medical and personal care devices, automotive products, green energy-related devices, and communications and electronics peripherals. Cable assemblies accounted for 78.47 percent of last month’s sales, company data showed.
APPAREL
Makalot revenue falls 30%
Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) on Wednesday reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.44 billion for last month, down 30.26 percent from a year earlier, but up 26.92 percent from the previous month. The company’s sales hit bottom in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although the monthly increase in sales came from shipments of protective gowns. Combined revenue in the first five months of this year reached NT$8.702 billion, down 17.91 percent year-on-year, a company regulatory filing said. The outbreak situation is easing and clients have begun to request that previously deferred orders be shipped in sequence, Makalot said, adding that operations are expected to improve month by month.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the