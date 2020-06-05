Taiwan Business Quick Take

E-COMMERCE

Shopee adds flagship stores

Shopee Taiwan Co Ltd (樂購蝦皮) yesterday announced the addition of more than 100 flagship stores to its Web site. The well-known brands would help retain customer attention and lengthen browsing times, Shopee business and intelligence director William Liang (梁日威) said, adding that the company is seeking to increase customer loyalty. The Singapore-based e-commerce retailer said that the collaborations would help it take full advantage of the mid-year shopping festival that begins on June 18, adding that it would offer promotional sales through the brands.

RESTAURANTS

Wowprime sales surge 61%

Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品) yesterday reported that sales last month rose 61.4 percent month-on-month to NT$1.39 billion (US$46.45 million) as people began to feel more comfortable dining out. Sales at its Taiwanese operations rose 57.2 percent to NT$960 million from April — the highest since 2016 — while sales at its Chinese operations increased 71.57 percent to NT$430 million. However, last month’s overall sales remained 3.94 percent lower than a year earlier, highlighting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, cumulative sales in the first five months of this year fell 24.02 percent annually to NT$5.22 billion.

ELECTRONICS

Sercomm sales soar 52%

Telecom equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday reported sales of NT$3.05 billion for last month, up 19.12 percent month-on-month and 52.2 percent year-on-year. Cumulative sales from January to last month totaled NT$12.42 billion, a 16.53 percent increase from the same period last year, the company said in a statement. Sercomm reported earnings per share of NT$0.35 in the first quarter, the lowest in 10 years, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company expects demand for home gateway, smart home and fixed mobile products to become major growth drivers this year.

ELECTRONICS

Sinbon sales hit NT$1.78bn

Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday reported record sales of NT$1.78 billion for last month, up 2.42 percent month-on-month and 9.44 percent year-on-year. Combined sales in the first five months of this year reached NT$8.02 billion, up 10.4 percent from the same period last year. Sinbon said that it had growth in shipments of components for medical and personal care devices, automotive products, green energy-related devices, and communications and electronics peripherals. Cable assemblies accounted for 78.47 percent of last month’s sales, company data showed.

APPAREL

Makalot revenue falls 30%

Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) on Wednesday reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.44 billion for last month, down 30.26 percent from a year earlier, but up 26.92 percent from the previous month. The company’s sales hit bottom in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although the monthly increase in sales came from shipments of protective gowns. Combined revenue in the first five months of this year reached NT$8.702 billion, down 17.91 percent year-on-year, a company regulatory filing said. The outbreak situation is easing and clients have begun to request that previously deferred orders be shipped in sequence, Makalot said, adding that operations are expected to improve month by month.