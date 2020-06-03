A new female billionaire has emerged from one of Asia’s most expensive breakups.
Du Weimin (杜偉民), chairman of Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co (深圳康泰生物制品), transferred 161.3 million shares of the vaccine maker to his ex-wife, Yuan Liping (袁莉萍), according to a filing on Friday, immediately catapulting her into the ranks of the world’s richest.
The stock was worth US$3.2 billion as of Monday’s close.
Yuan, 49 this year, owns the shares directly, but signed an agreement delegating the voting rights to her ex-husband, the filing shows.
The Canadian citizen, who resides in Shenzhen, served as a director of Kangtai between May 2011 and August 2018. She is now the vice general manager of subsidiary Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co (北京民海生物科技).
Yuan holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Beijing’s University of International Business and Economics.
Kangtai shares have more than doubled in the past year and have continued their ascent since February, when the company announced a plan to develop a vaccine to fight the coronavirus.
They slipped for a second day yesterday following news of the divorce terms, losing 3.1 percent as of 9:43am in Hong Kong and bringing the company’s market value to US$12.9 billion.
Du’s net worth has now dropped to about US$3.1 billion from US$6.5 billion before the split, excluding his pledged shares.
The 56-year-old Du was born into a farming family in Jiangxi Province. After studying chemistry in college, he began working in a clinic in 1987 and became a sales manager for a biotech company in 1995, according to the prospectus of Kangtai’s 2017 initial public offering.
In 2009, Kangtai acquired Minhai, the company Du founded in 2004, and he became chairman of the combined entity.
China’s rapidly growing economy has been an engine for the country’s richest, and Du is not the only tycoon who has had to pay a steep price for a divorce.
In 2012, Wu Yajun (吳亞軍), at one point the nation’s richest woman, transferred a stake worth about US$2.3 billion to her ex-husband, Cai Kui (蔡奎), who cofounded developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (龍湖地產).
In 2016, tech billionaire Zhou Yahui (周亞輝) gave US$1.1 billion of shares in his online gaming company, Beijing Kunlun Tech Co (北京崑崙萬維科技), to ex-wife Li Qiong (李瓊) after a civil court settlement.
Sometimes, a goodbye can be time-consuming too. South Korean tycoon Chey Tae-won’s wife filed a lawsuit in December last year asking for a 42.3 percent stake in SK Holdings Co valued at US$1.2 billion. That would make her the second-largest shareholder of the company should she win the case, which is still ongoing.
The most expensive divorce in history is that of Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos.
The Amazon.com Inc founder gave 4 percent of the online retailer to MacKenzie, who now has a US$48 billion fortune and is the world’s fourth-richest woman.
PLANNED OUT: The government is lifting sale and export restrictions on 60% of the 20 million masks made daily, but people can still make purchases using their NHI cards Twenty thousand boxes of 50 masks each would be on sale at FamilyMart convenience stores starting tomorrow, Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd (全家便利商店) said yesterday. A box of 50 masks would cost NT$249 for those with FamilyMart memberships and NT$299 for those without, with no limits placed on how many boxes a person can buy, the company said. Convenience store chain operator Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富) said that it would also start selling masks from tomorrow. It has yet to announce details about prices and quantity. Hypermarket chain operator Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) said that it would start selling packs of five
BOOSTING BUYING: A source said that the idea of pre-ordering vouchers online is being considered, but the preliminary plan is for people to buy them at post offices A stimulus voucher program to be rolled out next month to boost consumption would be available not only to Taiwanese, but also foreign nationals and Chinese spouses who hold residency permits, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday. The government is fine-tuning the details of the program, which involves issuing vouchers for in-store purchases to revive buying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During a radio interview on Monday last week, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said that the plan is to allow anyone, regardless of age or income level, to buy NT$3,000 (US$99.89) worth of vouchers for
Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power management solutions provider, has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian software firm Trihedral Engineering Ltd to bolster its smart production efforts, it said on Saturday. Delta said in a statement that it would acquire Trihedral for C$45 million (US$32.68 million) through its 100 percent-owned subsidiary Delta Electronics (Netherlands) BV. Trihedral specializes in supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and industrial Internet of Things software, which would strengthen Delta’s hardware offerings in fast-growing areas such as automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, it said. “The collection, monitoring and analyzing of data are critical to Delta’s two
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the