The nation’s industrial production increased 3.51 percent year-on-year last month, the third consecutive month of annual growth despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed yesterday.
Output from the manufacturing sector, which makes up more than 90 percent of industrial output, expanded by 4.15 percent, largely due to demand for electronic components, the data showed.
“Demand for electronic components remains robust due to new technologies and services, such as 5G, the Internet of Things, cloud computing and high-performance computing,” Department of Statistics Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) told a news conference in Taipei.
Demand for servers, laptops, and network and communications devices has continued to surge as people increasingly work and study from home during lockdowns worldwide, Wang said, adding that the production of LCD panels and related parts also increased, ending 17 consecutive months of annual declines.
After production of integrated circuits and LCD panels grew 32.27 percent and 3.49 percent respectively, total output of the electronic components industry increased 22.15 percent year-on-year, the data showed.
Meanwhile, production in the computer, electronics and optical components industry — which increased early last year due to firms relocating back to Taiwan and transferred orders due to the US-China trade dispute — increased by 1.75 percent year-on-year.
Attributing the small increase to a high comparison base, Wang said a decline in the production of camera lenses for mobile devices dimmed the sector’s performance.
“[Although] local firms increased output thanks to growing orders on the back of demand for electronics … the pandemic has dampened demand for smartphones,” she said.
Industrial production across non-tech industries also continued to plummet, the data showed.
The output of the base metals and machinery equipment sectors fell 6.08 percent and 14.1 percent respectively due to bearish market sentiment fostered by the spread of the coronavirus.
The output of the petroleum and coal products sector plunged 16.74 percent year-on-year as international crude oil prices declined to historic lows.
The decline in the output of non-tech industries was compounded by the pandemic’s heavy toll on the airline sector, Wang said.
The automobile and auto parts sector posted its largest year-on-year decline since the global financial crisis in 2009, 21.1 percent, which Wang blamed on customers postponing purchases of new vehicles due to the lockdowns, as well as supply chain disruptions in the mechanical parts industry.
The textile industry also posted its biggest setback since 2009, a 33.09 percent year-on-year fall in production output, the data showed.
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
US-CHINA TENSIONS: The company said that it supplies self-designed chips to the Chinese company and, as such, is not affected by the latest US export restrictions Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) said it does not expect its shipments of memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to be affected by the latest US export restrictions on the Chinese tech giant. “As long as the company [Huawei] places orders, we will ship [chips], unless the [Taiwanese] government restricts all Taiwanese companies from shipping” to Huawei, Macronix chairman and chief executive officer Miin Wu (吳敏求) said on Monday in Hsinchu. The US Department of Commerce on Friday took a further step to block chip supplies from non-US companies to Huawei by requiring foreign semiconductor makers to get US government permission before
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to