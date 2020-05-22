Beijing is accelerating its bid for global leadership in key technologies, planning to pump more than US$1 trillion into the economy through the introduction of everything from wireless networks to artificial intelligence (AI).
In a master plan backed by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), Beijing plans to invest about US$1.4 trillion over six years to 2025, calling on urban governments and private tech giants such as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to lay 5G wireless networks, install cameras and sensors, and develop AI software that would underpin autonomous driving to automated factories and mass surveillance.
The new infrastructure initiative is expected to mainly bolster local giants — from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Huawei to SenseTime Group Ltd (商湯科技) — at the expense of US companies.
As tech nationalism mounts, the investment drive would reduce China’s dependence on foreign technology, echoing objectives set forth previously in the “Made in China 2025” program.
Such initiatives have already drawn fierce criticism from US President Donald Trump’s administration, resulting in moves to block the rise of Chinese tech companies such as Huawei.
“Nothing like this has happened before. This is China’s gambit to win the global tech race,” said Digital China Holdings Ltd (神州數碼) CEO Maria Kwok, as she sat in a Hong Kong office surrounded by facial recognition cameras and sensors. “Starting this year, we are really beginning to see the money flow through.”
The tech investment push is part of a fiscal package waiting to be signed off by China’s National People’s Congress, which convenes today. The government is expected to announce infrastructure funding of as much as US$563 billion this year, against the backdrop of the country’s worst economic performance since the Mao Zedong (毛澤東) era.
The nation’s biggest purveyors of cloud computing and data analysis, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), would be linchpins of the upcoming endeavor. China has already entrusted Huawei to galvanize 5G.
Tech leaders, including Pony Ma (馬化騰) and Jack Ma (馬雲), are espousing the program.
Digital China is a government-backed systems integration provider, among many that are jumping at the chance. It is bringing half a million units of project housing in Guangzhou online, including a complex three-quarters the size of New York City’s Central Park.
To find a home in Guangzhou, a user just has to log on to an app, scan their face and verify their identity. Leases can be signed digitally via smartphone and the renting authority is automatically flagged if a tenant’s payment is late.
China is no stranger to far-reaching plans with massive price tags that appear to achieve little and there is no guarantee that this program will deliver the economic rejuvenation that its proponents promise. Unlike previous efforts to resuscitate the economy with “dumb” bridges and highways, this newly laid digital infrastructure would help national champions develop cutting-edge technologies.
Bloomberg NEF China Research head Nannan Kou said that China’s new stimulus plan is likely to lead to a consolidation of industrial Internet providers, and could lead to the emergence of some larger companies capable of competing with global leaders such as GE and Siemens.
One bet is on industrial Internet of Things platforms, as China aims to cultivate three world-leading companies in this area by 2025, Kou added.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC’s planned 5 nanometer US plant would not start producing chips until 2024, when its Taiwan-based plant would be making 2 nanometer chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build an advanced wafer foundry in Arizona would not undercut its technological edge in Taiwan, economists said. “When the planned Arizona plant using the 5 nanometer process starts production in 2024, TSMC will have advanced to the 2 nanometer process [in Taiwan],” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said. “Even if the US has the plant run by TSMC, Taiwan is expected to remain competitive as the Taiwanese semiconductor sector will own advanced technologies,” Liu said. On Friday, TSMC announced plans to invest US$12 billion to build the 5