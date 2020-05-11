US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday.
The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal.
TSMC has been talking with the US departments of commerce and defense and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, the report added.
Photo: Reuters
Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in Austin, Texas, to expand its contract-manufacturing operations in the US, the Journal reported.
It did not give details of any incentives that might be on offer to chipmakers.
TSMC, Apple, Intel and Samsung Electronics were not immediately available for comment.
TSMC remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of the year, US-based market advisory firm IC Insights said.
In a research report released last week, IC Insights said that TSMC benefited from its efforts to develop the advanced 7-nanometer (nm) process, and its sales for January to March rose 45 percent from a year earlier to US$10.32 billion.
During that same period, Apple and China’s HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) ordered a large number of TSMC’s 7nm processors for smartphones, IC Insights said.
HiSilicon, which is owned by Huawei Technologies Co (華為), has become a major TSMC client, accounting for 14 percent of TSMC’s total sales last year, it said.
Last year, 37 percent of TSMC’s total revenue came from Apple and HiSilicon, IC Insights said.
In the first quarter, US-based Intel Corp remained the top semiconductor supplier, posting US$19.51 billion in sales, a 23 percent increase from a year earlier, IC Insights said.
Samsung followed with sales of US$14.80 billion, up 15 percent year-on-year, while SK Hynix Inc, also of South Korea, ranked fourth with sales of US$6.04 billion, followed by US-based Micron Technology Inc with US$4.80 billion, IC Insights said.
HiSilicon’s first-quarter sales rose 54 percent year-on-year, which increased its revenue to US$2.67 billion and boosted its rankings to 10th from 15th the previous year, it said.
It was the first time that HiSilicon, which sells more than 90 percent of its products to Huawei, was listed among the world’s top 10 IC suppliers.
In the first quarter, the 10 largest IC suppliers globally posted a combined US$72.49 billion in sales, up 16 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said.
Citigroup Inc yesterday announced that Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) president Christie Chang (張聖心) would take on an additional role as Citi’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) corporate banking chairwoman. In the expanded role, Chang would further leverage her outstanding leadership, rich business experience and the longstanding relationships built with heavyweight clients to help expand Citi’s regional corporate banking business, the group said. “We look forward to the new leadership building on the strong relationships we have across the region with corporates, financials and public-sector clients, and the 95 percent of the Fortune 500 who bank across the region,” Citi Asia-Pacific head of banking, capital markets
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s No. 3 multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) supplier, yesterday reported a 2.63-fold sequential growth in net profit last quarter, as rising demand for high-capacity passive components used in 5G smartphones, servers and computers boosted gross margin. The company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter, given growing demand for 5G-related applications, work-from-home and online learning trends, as many countries around the world have implemented lockdowns and containment measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Yageo said it is boosting capacity utilization from 50 percent last year to cope with rising customer demand. Supply of passive components has
MEDIA REPORTS: The company said that reports about massive layoffs or unpaid leave programs due to falling orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic were not true Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, yesterday said that its production sites in China are running normally and denied that it had put large numbers of workers on furlough. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), was responding to reports in Chinese and Hong Kong media that it has asked some workers at its Shenzhen complex to take unpaid leave because of orders falling sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese-language Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong, Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) affiliate QQ.com and other media said that Hon Hai on Friday started