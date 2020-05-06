The government has received applications from companies and individuals to repatriate nearly NT$1 trillion (US$33.47 billion) in overseas funds, the Executive Yuan said yesterday.
The government last year launched programs to attract Taiwanese businesspeople to repatriate their overseas funds amid a trade dispute between the US and China.
The campaigns target China-based companies that want to move their production back home to avoid punitive import duties placed by the US on goods made in China.
The programs offer subsidies for interest payments on bank loans, Minister Without Portfolio Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said.
He said that NT$200 billion of the pledged amount was invested by the end of last year and another NT$325.3 billion should be invested by the end of this year.
The funds would support Taiwan’s economy, which has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kung said.
Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said the service and tourism sectors have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, but manufacturing goods, such as notebook computers, servers and communication products, have continued to perform well, as nationwide lockdowns caused a surge in telecommuting and distance learning, boosting demand.
Some of the companies that have pledged to repatriate funds manufacture those products, she said.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property's landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. "We are grateful for Cathay Life's understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30," the statement said.
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. "We've seen two years' worth of digital transformation in two months," chief executive Satya Nadella said.
Taiwan's economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency's forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. "The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US," National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year's earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock's closing price of NT$93 yesterday.