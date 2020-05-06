Investment vows nearly NT$1tn: Executive Yuan

AVOIDING US TARIFFS: The repatriated funds, of which NT$200 billion was invested by last year’s end, would boost the economy, Minister Kung Ming-hsin said

Staff writer, with CNA





The government has received applications from companies and individuals to repatriate nearly NT$1 trillion (US$33.47 billion) in overseas funds, the Executive Yuan said yesterday.

The government last year launched programs to attract Taiwanese businesspeople to repatriate their overseas funds amid a trade dispute between the US and China.

The campaigns target China-based companies that want to move their production back home to avoid punitive import duties placed by the US on goods made in China.

Minister Without Portfolio Kung Ming-hsin, center, speaks at a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday, while Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua, left, and Deputy Minister of Finance Wu Tzu-hsin look on. Photo: CNA

The programs offer subsidies for interest payments on bank loans, Minister Without Portfolio Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said.

He said that NT$200 billion of the pledged amount was invested by the end of last year and another NT$325.3 billion should be invested by the end of this year.

The funds would support Taiwan’s economy, which has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kung said.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said the service and tourism sectors have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, but manufacturing goods, such as notebook computers, servers and communication products, have continued to perform well, as nationwide lockdowns caused a surge in telecommuting and distance learning, boosting demand.

Some of the companies that have pledged to repatriate funds manufacture those products, she said.