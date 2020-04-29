Swiss pharma giant Novartis AG yesterday reported higher profits for the first quarter as customers rushing to buy treatments during the coronavirus outbreak boosted the bottom line.
Net profit for the first quarter rose 16 percent to US$2.1 billion, while sales increased by 11 percent.
“COVID-19 did result in increased forward purchasing by customers, including at the patient level, as some patients filled prescriptions to cover a longer period of time,” Novartis said.
Photo: Reuters
The pharma giant said that the pandemic has had “no material impact on our underlying business, financial condition, cash collections or liquidity.”
It feared no supply chain disruptions for most of its portfolio “at this time,” Novartis said, adding that it expected to be able to satisfy demand from continued forward purchases of drugs due to the pandemic.
Consequently, it maintained its outlook for the full year, in which it expects core operating income to increase by a high single or low double-digit percentage.
Last week, Novartis announced that it would sponsor a clinical trial in the US using hydroxychloroquine to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Novartis said that it had reached an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration to go ahead with a phase III clinical trial.
It would use about 440 patients to evaluate whether the drug is efficient in treating the coronavirus, the company said.
