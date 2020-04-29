Taiwan shares end higher as investors buy non-tech stocks

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX moved higher yesterday following gains in markets in the US overnight amid hopes that the COVID-19 contagion is easing and countries can gradually reopen their economies.

Buying focused on non-tech stocks to offset the losses suffered by select large-cap electronics stocks, helping the index push above 10,600, dealers said.

The TAIEX closed up 48.79 points, or 0.46 percent, at 10,616.06, on turnover of NT$181.911 billion (US$6.06 billion).

Despite the gain on the TAIEX, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$1.66 billion of shares, compared with a net buy of NT$16.88 billion on Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

“After a recent strong showing, certain tech heavyweights took a pause,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang said. “Unless the tech sector continues to steam ahead, it will be hard for the TAIEX to make a breakthrough and jump over technical hurdles.”

Among the stagnant tech stocks, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) fell 0.84 percent to close at NT$295.50.

United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), a smaller rival to TSMC, shed 6.19 percent on disappointing first-quarter earnings to end at NT$15.15.

Integrated circuit packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) lost 0.77 percent to close at NT$64.80, while iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) bucked the downturn, gaining 0.4 percent to end at NT$75.20.

“The silver lining was that the non-tech sector attracted bargain hunters today,” Huang said. “Among them, transportation stocks gained a lot on hopes that major economies are reopening to boost demand.”

In the transportation sector, EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) rose 3.94 percent to close at NT$10.55, China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) added 6.6 percent to end at NT$7.59 and container shipper Yang Ming Transport Corp (陽明海運) jumped 10 percent, the daily maximum increase, to close at NT$6.25.

The financial sector, boosted by rotational buying, rose 1.14 percent to lend further support to the broader market, Huang said.

Among the gaining financial stocks, First Financial Holding Co (第一金控) grew 1.43 percent to end at NT$21.30, Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) rose 2.26 percent to close at NT$29.35 and Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控) added 3 percent to end at NT$18.90 — the government owns a majority stake in all three financial holding companies.