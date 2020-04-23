Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said.
That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion.
This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The bulk, or 70 percent, of this year’s R&D budget is to be spent on advanced technologies, including the 3 nanometer (nm) technology platform and applications, next-generation technologies and 3D IC for system-in-package modules, the report said.
TSMC, a pioneer in the semiconductor industry, said that it began R&D on 2nm technology last year, as it targets 5G-related applications and high-performance-computing devices.
“To maintain and strengthen TSMC’s technology leadership, the company plans to continue investing heavily in R&D,” the report said.
“The markets for TSMC’s foundry services are highly competitive. TSMC competes with other foundry service providers, as well as with a number of integrated device manufacturers,” the company said, referring to the competition it faces.
If TSMC is unable to effectively take on these new and aggressive competitors when it comes to technology, manufacturing capacity, product quality and customer satisfaction, it risks losing customers to these new contenders, the report said.
TSMC, which commands a 52 percent share of the world’s foundry market, competes primarily with Samsung Electronics Co for advanced technology orders, while its Chinese rival Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) is positioning itself to take a bite out of TSMC’s share in China.
TSMC last week said that it plans to increase production of 3nm technology in the second half of 2022, which would make it the foremost foundry offering the technology.
The chipmaker’s report also warned of possible negative effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the coronavirus might interrupt the global semiconductor supply chain and disrupt some of its suppliers.
There could be downward adjustments in customer demand or production delays for TSMC products, due to forced closures, or partial operations, at factories and offices, the report said.
Due to fallout from the pandemic, the chipmaker expects the global semiconductor industry to see stagnant revenue this year, at best, it said, adding that the industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5 percent between last year and 2024.
The chipmaker also disclosed that company chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) and CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) received NT$2.93 billion in compensation apiece last year, accounting for 0.085 percent of net profits last year, the report showed.
Last year, the company paid NT$1.545 billion in compensation to its high-ranking executives.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug
On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people sat hunched over laptops at TheDesk’s six-story coworking space near Hong Kong’s Central business district, while others chatted over snacks at tables on the outdoor terrace — all of them ignoring government advice to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether escaping tiny apartments that are not conducive to work, or less concerned by a virus that has infected about 1,000 residents compared with more than 110,000 New Yorkers, the surprise result is coworking providers are thriving in Hong Kong, even as much of the world remains in lockdown. TheDesk signed
COST-GAP CHALLENGE: The company said that it is evaluating its US plans, with a requirement being ‘if we do a US fab, it has to be a leading-edge fab,’ or close to it Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday cut its revenue growth forecast for this year as the COVID-19 pandemic is dampening demand for 5G smartphones and other consumer electronics, although it held US$15 billion to US$16 billion in capital spending for this year. The supplier of chips for iPhones said that it is continuing to invest in advanced 7-nanometer (nm), 5nm and 3nm technology, as 5G deployments and high-performance-computing-related applications are expected to drive growth for next several years. It said it plans to start volume production of 3nm technology in 2022 at its fab in Tainan, which would make TSMC the