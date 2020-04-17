PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday.
The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said.
However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug can treat COVID-19, PharmaEssentia chief executive officer Lin Ko-chung (林國鐘) told a news conference in Taipei.
Moreover, studies have shown that alpha-type interferons could reduce the possibility of infection of the novel coronavirus, Lin said.
The company has prepared a plan to use Besremi to treat people infected with COVID-19, including details of target patients, dosage and optimal timing of injection to apply for the FDA’s Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program, he said.
The company declined to reveal when it would submit its applications, only saying that it would discuss its plan with the agency first.
As the drug would normalize the immune response, it is expected to work best on mild cases and help prevent severe pneumonia, the firm said.
Immune response has been a key issue in combating the pandemic, with some studies saying that patients had severe symptoms as a result of a “cytokine storm,” an overreaction of the body’s immune system.
However, the company’s drug would not have such concerns, as it normalizes immune response, Lin said.
PharmaEssentia’s marketing partner in the EU has told the firm to prepare more Besremi for people in the bloc with myeloproliferative neoplasm, as the UK’s National Health Service has warned that people with blood diseases who take ruxolitinib might develop weakened immunity, he said.
PharmaEssentia said it expects to gain approval this month.
The company in July last year applied to local regulators to market Besremi as treatment for polycythemia vera.
It submitted an application last month with the US regulator hoping to gain marketing approval for the drug as a polycythemia vera treatment by the end of this year.
PharmaEssentia posted a net loss of NT$842 million (US$27.95 million) for last year due to high research and development costs, an improvement from a net loss of NT$1.03 billion in 2018.
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
CORONAVIRUS WOES: Nan Ya Plastics was the only one of the four main units to post a profit due to its circuit board business seeing growing demand due to 5G deployments The four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday posted combined losses of NT$13.99 billion (US$464.74 million) for last quarter, marking the group’s worst financial performance in five years. Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the largest of the group’s four listed companies, reported a loss of NT$9.99 billion for last quarter, or losses per share of NT$1.05. The company blamed plummeting crude oil prices and weakening demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as prices of its naphtha and alkene products fell, dealing a heavy blow to its oil refining business. An inventory loss of NT$5.26 billion also added