The Champagne corks no longer pop at Dubai’s infamous alcohol-soaked brunches, the blaring flat-screen TVs stand silent in the sheikhdom’s sports bars and the city-state’s pubs have shrink-wrapped their now-idle beer taps.
The skyscraper-studded desert metropolis on the Arabian Peninsula has long been one of the wettest places in the Middle East in terms of alcohol consumption, its bars and licensed restaurants serving tourists, travelers and its vast population of foreign workers.
Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, that is.
With the virus now threatening a crucial source of tax and general revenue for its rulers, Dubai’s two major alcohol distributors have partnered to offer home delivery of beer, spirits and wine, yet another loosening of social mores in the Muslim city-state.
“Luxury hotels and bars have been the worse-impacted within the sector and this had a direct impact on the alcohol consumption ... in the United Arab Emirates,” said Rabia Yasmeen, an analyst for market research firm Euromonitor International.
Maritime and Mercantile International LLC (MMI), a subsidiary of government-owned airline Emirates, and African & Eastern partnered to create a Web site offering home delivery. Its products range from a US$530 bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila to a US$4.30 bottle of Indian blended whiskey, with beers and wines in between.
Their Web site, legalhomedelivery.com, a nod toward the online bootleggers long operating in the gray margins of Dubai, describes the service as needed “in these unprecedented times.”
The few remaining tourists can use their passports to buy alcohol.
However, residents need an alcohol license, a red plastic card issued by Dubai police that requires annual renewal. Only non-Muslims aged 21 and older can apply for a license — although bartenders in the city rarely check for them before pouring drinks.
Text message alerts give imbibers a predicted delivery time within a few hours, although a crew showed up about six hours early for one delivery on Tuesday, wearing masks and disposable gloves.
Officials at African & Eastern, a private company believed to be at least partially held by the state or affiliated firms, and MMI both acknowledged that the pandemic would likely affect their revenues for the year. Most of their physical stores also remain open, although Dubai now is under a 24-hour lockdown that requires the public to have police permission to go to the grocery store.
“We are in the early days of the service and interest has been high already,” MMI managing director for the United Arab Emirates and Oman Mike Glen told reporters in an e-mailed statement.
Glen and Sean Hennessey, African & Eastern general manager for the United Arab Emirates and Oman, declined to offer any sales statistics.
Hennessey also declined to say who owned African & Eastern.
A push to keep alcohol shops open during the pandemic might be surprising to some, especially as drinking is illegal in the neighboring emirate of Sharjah and the nations of Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
However, alcohol sales have long been a canary in the coal mine — or in this case, the cocktail lounge — for the wider economy of Dubai, one of seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates.
There is a 50 percent import tax on a bottle of alcohol, as well as an additional 30 percent tax in Dubai on buying from liquor stores.
Dubai Duty Free, which is also government owned, last year sold 9 million cans of beer, 3.1 million whiskey bottles and 1.5 million bottles of wine to those passing through airport terminals.
Duty-free sales, while limited, never require an alcohol license.
Even before the pandemic, lower global energy prices, a 30 percent drop in the city’s real-estate market value and trade war fears have seen employers shed jobs. Dubai is now trying to postpone the Expo 2020 world’s fair to next year, another major blow.
Overall sales of alcohol by volume last year fell sharply to 128.79 million liters, down about 3.5 percent from 133.42 million liters in 2018, Euromonitor’s latest statistics showed.
Last year’s sales were down nearly 9 percent from 2017, which saw 141.51 million liters sold, the data showed.
Those lower sales affect everyone from waitresses to Dubai’s ruling Al Maktoum family, which has worked over decades to make the city a major tourist destination, home to the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
That weakened economy might prove to be a threat long after the pandemic.
For example, the Middle East’s hotel sector took longer to recover from the Great Recession, Yasmeen said.
Most bars in Dubai are attached to hotels.
Hoping to boost alcohol sales, Dubai last year loosened its liquor laws to allow tourists to purchase alcohol in state-controlled stores.
In 2016, it began allowing alcohol sales during daylight hours in the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, a major decision ahead of the annual commemoration coming into Dubai’s winter months crucial for tourism.
The home service also charges 50 Emirati dirhams (US$13.61) per delivery. That is additional revenue for the stores, even as bars and restaurants remain closed.
While some aid groups have sprung up to offer help to out-of-work bartenders elsewhere, there has been no similar measure in the United Arab Emirates, whose waitstaff are from all around the world.
“We do have a long and significant relationship with the on-trade, that we will be looking to support through what is a trying time for all parts of the industry,” Hennessey said in a statement.
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases
Taiwan’s GDP growth would slow to 0.2 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic would hurt the economy more severely than the government’s expanded relief measures could cover, Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday. Moody’s said that the pandemic’s effect on the economy has escalated from a temporary supply-side disruption of cross-strait trade to a global economic downturn. “The outbreak has evolved into a serious demand shock to Taiwan’s economy externally and domestically as the health crisis has swept the globe,” it said in a report. Taiwan is highly exposed to a global downturn because of its reliance on trade and cyclical industries. Export