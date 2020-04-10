The climate gauge for the presale property market in northern Taiwan last month flashed a “blue” light for the fourth month in a row, as transactions remained sluggish amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a report by Chinese-language Housing Monthly (住展雜誌) showed yesterday.
The market sentiment reading stood at 30.7, 1.8 points higher than the level in February, as the sub-indices on new supply and the number of prospective buyers showed a mild improvement, while transactions, advertisement batches and price concessions saw little change, the monthly survey found.
“The findings suggest the market remained in the woods, although the climate gauge stopped losing further ground,” Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.
Presale projects totaled NT$50 billion (US$1.66 billion), despite a jump in COVID-19 infections in Taiwan, mainly attributable to people returning from abroad, it said.
Presale projects valued at more than NT$1.5 billion were seen in Taipei’s Zhongshan (中山), Daan (大安) and Xinyi (信義) districts, as well as in New Taipei City’s Sindian (新店) and Jhonghe (中和) districts, the survey showed.
About 700 newly completed homes in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊) and Taoyuan came on the market, it said.
The volume represented a sizable retreat from the same period last year, reflecting a drop in confidence among developers and builders.
The market reported 6,000 advertisement batches to help facilitate deals, quite low for the spring sales season, Ho said.
However, the number of potential buyers saw a mild gain, at 18.9 groups per week last month, compared with 17.9 teams per week in February, it said, adding that 1.6 of them made purchases, compared with 1.5 one month earlier.
Ho said it would be a mistake to interpret the small advance as a sign of recovery, noting that February is usually a low season for the property market and the absence of a concrete improvement is concerning.
Buying interest among people with real demand also took a nosedive from the middle of last month, when the virus swept across Europe and the US.
On the other hand, investors started to make inquiries, as some apparently sought shelter in real estate given the volatility in financial markets, Ho said.
The pandemic is likely to continue to affect the market in the near term, the analyst said.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases