Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s No. 3 passive components maker, yesterday said that revenue last month jumped 50.4 percent month-on-month to a 14 month high as a majority of its manufacturing capacity in China returned and customer demand grew.
With the relaxing of lockdowns and containment measures in China, the company has restored 70 percent of its manufacturing capacity, in line with its restoration plan, Yageo said.
Revenue last month expanded to NT$4.03 billion (US$133.66 million) month-on-month from NT$2.68 billion in February. On an annual basis, revenue rose 14.8 percent from NT$3.52 billion.
First-quarter revenue fell 12 percent year-on-year to NT$10.02 billion from NT$11.39 billion a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, revenue edged up 0.2 percent.
“Monthly revenue in March was significantly higher than the previous month, mainly thanks to the rate at which Chinese factories are resuming production and strong orders from end customers,” Yageo said. “Operations, orders and shipments are all back to normal.”
As China accounts for about 70 percent of the company’s revenue, Yageo said that it would take the steps necessary to further recover its production capacity in the country, allowing it to meet rising customer demand.
Local peer Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) reported that revenue last month increased 27.9 percent month-on-month to NT$2.45 billion from NT$1.91 billion a month earlier. On an annual basis, revenue fell 12.9 percent from NT$2.81 billion.
“With more workers returning to work, production in China was restored in March. On the other hand, demand from PC-related segments has increased due to the expansion of the stay-at-home economy,” Walsin said in a news release.
The firm’s revenue last quarter declined 23.38 percent annually and 2.15 percent quarterly to NT$6.37 billion, it said.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
MRT TRAVEL FALLS: In February, ridership on the Taipei MRT System fell 8.96 percent from an average of 2.01 million per day in January Scooter sales jumped 13 percent last month as more commuters turned to two-wheelers to avoid public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest statistics showed. Sales expanded to 74,493 units last month, compared with 65,913 units in February, statistics released on Wednesday by Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed. In the first quarter, aggregate sales slid 0.51 percent year-over-year to 186,627 units, from 187,580 units, data showed. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest scooter manufacturer, continued to lead the market by selling 24,136 vehicles last month, growing 6.12 percent from 20,785 units in the previous month, while
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), the nation’s leading PC vendor, yesterday launched its first dual-screen gaming laptop powered by Intel Corp’s latest central processing units (CPUs). The PC manufacturer’s announcement closely followed the US chipmaker’s unveiling of its 10th Generation Core H-series, the fastest commercial mobile processors with speeds of up to 5 gigahertz. Although Asustek’s Zephyrus Duo 15, the highlight of its Republic of Gamers line, is not the company’s first laptop with two screens, it is its first designed specifically for gaming. Nestled between the primary display panel and the keyboard, the secondary display, which Asustek calls the ScreenPad Plus, is angled
NO ILL EFFECT: Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the spread of COVID-19 was still relatively mild in Taiwan, housing brokers said Housing transactions in the six special municipalities totaled 19,824 units last month, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, brokers said, citing government data. Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet evident, they said. Taoyuan posted the largest improvement, with housing transactions soaring 36.6 percent year-on-year to 3,676 units, local government data showed. Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) attributed the pickup to the completion of two presale residential projects in the municipality. Houses in Taoyuan have increasingly gained in popularity in the past few year years due to relatively affordable home prices and