Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987.
The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium.
Photo: Reuters
Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly.
Over the past six weeks, the headwind from the novel coronavirus was about ￡300 million (US$369 million) on flying hours that were 50 percent lower last month and expected to deteriorate further this month, Rolls-Royce said.
Rolls-Royce chief executive officer Warren East said that the company’s focus was on strengthening its financial resilience and as such it would be looking at cutting its cash expenditure, including reducing salary costs across its global workforce by at least 10 percent this year.
The company yesterday said that it had secured an additional ￡1.5 billion revolving credit facility, bringing its overall liquidity to ￡6.7 billion, to give it headroom during a potentially prolonged downturn.
Withdrawing its previously announced guidance for this year and noting the ongoing uncertain outlook, Rolls-Royce said that its board was no longer recommending its final dividend in respect of last year, saving ￡137 million.
The company said actions to reduce costs, including on non-critical capital expenditure projects, and salary cuts and deferrals for senior managers, would have a cashflow benefit of at least ￡750 million this year.
Rolls-Royce also warned that it was anticipating a reduction in engine delivery, and maintenance and overhaul volumes, affecting its revenue in the longer term.
The group’s power systems business, which supplies industrial customers, is expected to weaken this year, the company said.
Jefferies Group LLC analyst Sandy Morris said that Rolls-Royce’s update should give investors confidence in the company’s ability to cope with the downturn.
“There is plenty of liquidity. There are no worrying developments,” Morris said.
Shares in Rolls-Royce were up 13 percent at ￡2.84 in early trading. The stock has lost 55 percent over the past month.
Rolls-Royce relies on aerospace for just over half of its annual revenue, which was about ￡15 billion last year, deriving the rest from its defense and power systems businesses.
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
The output of the global smartphone industry this year is to contract by 7.8 percent on an annual basis as the COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a global recession, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. The global production of smartphones is expected to fall to 1.29 billion units, as the pandemic dampens demand for consumer electronics, leading to a decline in shipments across Europe and North America, TrendForce said. With consumers delaying smartphone purchases and thereby lengthening the device replacement cycle, overall prices would suffer a setback that is expected to negatively affect the profitability of smartphone
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca