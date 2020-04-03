Major life insurance companies have lowered the declared interest rates for their New Taiwan dollar-denominated policies to 2 percent and US dollar policies to 3 percent on expectations of reduced returns on investment in a low-interest rate environment.
Life insurers announce each month the declared interest rates, which are used to calculate the size of policyholders’ distributions.
Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽), the nation’s second-largest life insurer with a market share of 17.2 percent, said it has slashed the rates for its 101 NT dollar-denominated products by 25 basis points — the same as the central bank’s March 19 rate cuts — to between 1.05 and 2.25 percent.
It cut the rates for its US dollar policies by 40 basis points to a range from 2.7 to 3 percent, Fubon said.
Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽), the third-largest insurer with a market share of 13.39 percent, cut its rates by 25 basis points for its 90 NT dollar products to between 1.9 and 2.05 percent, as well as 50 basis points for its 70 US dollar products to between 2.85 and 3 percent, it said in a statement.
Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽), the fourth-largest insurer with a market share of 9.18 percent, reduced rates by a range of 8 basis points to 45 basis points for its NT dollar products and a range from 5 basis points to 45 basis points for its US dollar policies.
As a result, the maximum declared interest rates for the company’s NT dollar and US dollar policies were 2.05 percent and 3.1 percent respectively.
However, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), the nation’s largest life insurer with a market share of 19.45 percent, only cut rates by 5 basis points for its 54 US dollar products to a range of between 2.25 and 3.4 percent, and reduced between 6 and 15 basis points rates for its NT dollar products to between 0.52 and 2 percent.
“We slashed the rates less than our peers in the hope of generating good interest income,” Cathay Life executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) said by telephone, adding that the company is still confident that its declared interest rate could be more than 3 percent for this month.
“The revision in declared interest rates does not always correspond with the change in the benchmark rates, as they are primarily based on companies’ investment performance,” Lin said.
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
The output of the global smartphone industry this year is to contract by 7.8 percent on an annual basis as the COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a global recession, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. The global production of smartphones is expected to fall to 1.29 billion units, as the pandemic dampens demand for consumer electronics, leading to a decline in shipments across Europe and North America, TrendForce said. With consumers delaying smartphone purchases and thereby lengthening the device replacement cycle, overall prices would suffer a setback that is expected to negatively affect the profitability of smartphone
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a