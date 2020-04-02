USTR praises and criticizes Taiwan in annual report

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





The US has praised Taiwan for adopting a patent dispute mechanism, but reiterated concerns over Taiwan’s restrictions on imports of US pork and beef in its annual report highlighting significant foreign barriers to US exports.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in its 2020 National Trade Estimate Report covering 63 countries, customs territories and regional associations that Taiwan has introduced legal revisions that would help reduce barriers to US exports, including amendments to the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).

“The establishment of a mechanism for early resolution of potential patent disputes, including coverage for biologics, represents a promising step forward for Taiwan in its efforts to develop an innovative pharmaceutical sector,” the report said.

The report also highlighted amendments to the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) passed on Dec. 31 last year that gives prosecutors the authority to issue protective orders during investigation proceedings.

“These changes, long sought by USTR, are expected to improve Taiwan’s ability to effectively prosecute cases of trade secrets theft by protecting information from unauthorized disclosures,” it said.

However, Taiwan was criticized over its ban on imports of US beef and beef products, in place since the detection of an animal with bovine spongiform encephalopathy in the US in 2003 and for not implementing a maximum residue limit (MRL) for the leanness-enhancing feed additive ractopamine in pork or for other beta-agonists.

“The United States continues to urge Taiwan to open its market fully to US beef and beef products based on science, World Organization for Animal Health guidelines, the United States’ negligible risk status, and the beef protocol,” it said.

It said the US would continue to urge Taiwan to implement the remaining proposed MRLs for ractopamine and to accept and approve new applications for MRLs for beta-agonists based on science.

The US last year had a merchandise trade deficit with Taiwan of US$23 billion, a 51.6 percent increase over 2018.

It exported US$31.2 in goods to Taiwan, up 2.2 percent from 2018, but the value of its imports of goods from Taiwan was up 18.6 percent to US$54.3 billion.

Taiwan was the US’ 14th-largest export market last year, the report said.