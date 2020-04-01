American Express Co (Amex) plans to avoid job cuts this year as the credit card issuer “rides out the storm” brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, chief executive officer Steve Squeri said in a video message to employees on LinkedIn.
As the virus outbreak hits business volumes, Amex has moved from a largely brick-and-mortar operation to having more than 60,000 employees equipped to work from home and two-thirds of its customer-care professionals working remotely, Squeri said.
Amex said earlier this month that spending volumes fell at the end of February and well into last month as the pandemic wreaks havoc on consumer spending, leading the company to forecast low-single-digit percentage revenue growth for the first quarter.
The virus has upended the retail industry as shoppers stay at home to avoid catching the highly contagious illness and stores remain shut.
Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc have also warned of slowing revenue growth due to the outbreak.
Amex’s volumes last month declined dramatically and continue to decline, Squeri said on Monday.
“The executive committee and I are going through a planning process right now to determine how we can reduce our expenses in the short term as we ride out this storm,” he said.
“As we go through this process, the one thing I intend to avoid is layoffs in 2020,” he said, adding that with everything that everyone and their families are going through due to the crisis, job cuts were not consistent with the company’s values.
Big US banks have also been postponing decisions about staff cuts, with executives saying they are unsure how long the outbreak would hurt the economy.
Amex would also institute a temporary, company-wide external hiring freeze to help cut costs.
Visa on Monday said that its transaction volumes had been hit, leading it to forecast mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth for the second quarter.
The company said transaction volumes fell in the second half of March and there has been a rapid deterioration in cross-border travel-related spending.
Visa, which reported a 4 percent fall last month to date in US payments volume from a year earlier, said that it expects operating expense growth in the high single digits and earnings per share growth in the high end of low single digits.
European shares on Friday closed in the red after EU lawmakers failed to agree on a coronavirus rescue package and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he had been infected. The pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday started the day about 2 percent lower, then closed down 10.48 points, or 3.3 percent, at 310.90 after the announcement about Johnson’s test. The declines followed a three-day rally. The index marked its best week since 2011, gaining 6.1 percent from a close of 293.04 on March 20. London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 on Friday extended its losses after the news, closing down 304.48 points, or
‘BATTLE-READY MODE’: The bank made its biggest rate cut since 2009, cutting the benchmark repurchase rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates and announced steps to boost liquidity in a stimulus worth 3.2 percent of gross domestic product to counter the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark repurchase rate was slashed by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent, bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said yesterday after an emergency meeting of the rate-setting panel. The bank also cut the cash reserve ratio, the amount of deposits lenders must set aside as reserves, by 100 basis points to 3 percent to boost liquidity. The biggest rate cut since 2009 was accompanied by measures
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,