Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt.
China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill.
The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February, while industrial production contracted for the first time in 30 years as the country essentially shut up shop.
Photo: AFP
However, the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) yesterday came in well above expectations, hitting 52 for last month, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said.
That is well above the 35.7 from a month earlier and beat forecasts of 44.8 in a Bloomberg survey. Anything above 50 is considered expansion.
The bureau said that the number “reflects that over half of surveyed companies had improvements in their resumption of work and production from the month before.”
However, it added that “it does not represent that our country’s economic operations have returned to normal levels.”
Non-manufacturing PMI came in at 52.3, also well above analyst predictions.
Bureau senior statistician Zhao Qinghe (趙清河) said that despite the rebound in the manufacturing PMI “there remains relatively large pressure on enterprises’ production and operations.”
A larger proportion of firms face tight funding and insufficient market demand this month, with “new severe challenges” ahead as the virus sweeps the planet, dragging down trade growth, Zhao said.
Analysts expect the PMI to fall back into contraction territory next month.
“We shouldn’t read too much into this sharp rebound,” said Tommy Xie (謝東明), head of greater China research at OCBC Bank Ltd (華僑銀行).
“February was really a bad month for China... [Manufacturers] had a huge supply disruption because of shutdowns of factories and movement controls,” Xie said. “Any recovery from February ... was kind of a done deal.”
China is likely to see the effect of a “demand shock” in April, which could be a more significant indicator, he added, as global demand dwindles and factories abroad suspend operations.
New export orders remained below the 50 mark last month, alongside imports, reflecting that domestic demand recovered faster than external demand, said Iris Pang (彭藹嬈), chief economist for greater China at ING Bank NV.
“I think people have already forgotten ... that even if the coronavirus subsides in the US, there could be a high chance the technology war and trade war return,” said Pang, referring to lingering trade tensions between China and the US.
Analysts have also cautioned that other economic data for last month might be less rosy.
Nomura Holdings Inc analysts Lu Ting (陸挺), Wang Lisheng (王立升) and Wang Jing (王競) said in a note ahead of the PMI data release that they expect “deeply negative growth for almost all activity data in March,” given the relatively slow business resumption rate and slump in external demand.
Meanwhile, the World Bank yesterday cautioned that the global economic fallout could see China’s economic growth slump to 2.3 percent this year, from 6.1 percent last year.
The East Asia and Pacific region, excluding China, could see growth slow to 1.3 percent in the baseline or contract 2.8 percent in the more pessimistic scenario, as compared with 5.8 percent last year, the World Bank said in a report.
European shares on Friday closed in the red after EU lawmakers failed to agree on a coronavirus rescue package and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he had been infected. The pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday started the day about 2 percent lower, then closed down 10.48 points, or 3.3 percent, at 310.90 after the announcement about Johnson’s test. The declines followed a three-day rally. The index marked its best week since 2011, gaining 6.1 percent from a close of 293.04 on March 20. London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 on Friday extended its losses after the news, closing down 304.48 points, or
‘BATTLE-READY MODE’: The bank made its biggest rate cut since 2009, cutting the benchmark repurchase rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates and announced steps to boost liquidity in a stimulus worth 3.2 percent of gross domestic product to counter the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark repurchase rate was slashed by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent, bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said yesterday after an emergency meeting of the rate-setting panel. The bank also cut the cash reserve ratio, the amount of deposits lenders must set aside as reserves, by 100 basis points to 3 percent to boost liquidity. The biggest rate cut since 2009 was accompanied by measures
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,