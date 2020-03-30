The European Commission is to propose a new stimulus package to help the eurozone recover from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday.
“To ensure recovery, the commission will propose changes in the MFF proposal that will allow [it] to address the fallout of the coronavirus crisis,” Von der Leyen said in a statement.
The MFF is the multi-annual financial framework, the EU’s long-term budget.
“This will include a stimulus package that will ensure that cohesion within the union is maintained through solidarity and responsibility,” she said. “At this juncture, the president is not excluding any options within the limits of the treaty.”
Last month, EU leaders failed to reach agreement on an extension to the upcoming seven-year budget plan, for next year through 2027. They could not agree either on how much each sector should receive.
Although talks have continued since then, the pandemic has spread further across Europe, which now accounts for two-thirds of the global death toll.
That has changed the outlook of many political leaders, with the whole EU bloc facing the prospect of slipping into recession by the end of the year.
However, the 27 EU leaders could not agree on the best economic response to the economic damage wrought by the pandemic during a videoconference on Thursday.
They asked the EU nations to present proposals next month.
“The commission will participate in these discussions and stands ready to assist, if supported by the eurogroup,” Von der Leyen said.
“In parallel, the commission is working on proposals for the recovery phase within the existing treaties,” she said.
Italy, Spain and France — the hardest-hit EU countries so far — are pushing for Europe to find a way to better share the financial burden.
However, the Netherlands and Germany are skeptical, fearing that their big-spending southern neighbors will exploit the crisis to push for a pooling of eurozone government debts.
Separately, the European Central Bank (ECB) on Friday asked eurozone banks to freeze dividend payments “until at least October 2020” to preserve liquidity that can be used to help households and companies through the pandemic.
The Frankfurt institution also asked banks not to buy back shares, another tool to reward shareholders, at a time when policymakers everywhere are taking unprecedented steps to support the global economy.
“The ECB expects banks’ shareholders to join this collective effort,” it said in a statement.
The measures would “boost banks’ capacity to absorb losses and support lending to households, small businesses and corporates during the coronavirus pandemic,” it said.
The ECB’s suggestion is likely to be welcomed by eurozone citizens, many of whom vividly remember the taxpayer bailouts of global banks during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
STEPPING UP: The firm has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week and to halt all but essential overseas business travel from next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home. The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said. As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary
A two-hour drive south of Amsterdam in Veldhoven, workers decked out head-to-toe in protective gear toil in vast assembly halls. Before entering the inner sanctuary of the facilities, they meticulously layer on masks, gloves and special socks. A single speck of dust or a hair can have devastating effects on production. The result of all this painstaking process is an environment that is 10,000 times more purified than outside. As COVID-19 grips the world, it might just be the safest place to work right now. The teams belong to ASML Holding NV, which holds a de facto monopoly on the industry of
DBS Bank Ltd yesterday hacked its GDP growth forecast for Taiwan this year to 0.9 percent, down from its estimate of 2.3 percent two months earlier, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing financial market volatility. The bank’s latest forecast was even lower than London-based IHS Markit Ltd’s estimate of 1 percent, while other research institutes’ projections range from 1.6 percent to 2.6 percent. Taiwan’s economic momentum is being negatively affected by the pandemic, DBS said. The rapid spread of the disease from Asia to Europe and the US has dampened the bank’s previous expectation of a “V-shaped” global rebound in the
Manufacturers are on a mission to produce desperately needed medical ventilators for the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it means converting assembly lines now making auto parts. Along with a shortage of masks and gloves, the spread of COVID-19 to almost every corner of the globe has highlighted a great need for specialized machines that help keep severely afflicted patients alive. “As the global pandemic evolves, there is unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators,” GE Healthcare chief executive officer Kieran Murphy said. The group has hired more workers and is making ventilators around the clock. Swedish group Getinge AB is also ramping up output