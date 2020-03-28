MALAYSIA
New stimulus tops US$57bn
The government yesterday announced a stimulus package worth 250 billion ringgit (US$57.54 billion), its second in a month, to help cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. The package largely includes one-off payments and discounts on utilities for people whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic, and to help small and medium-sized enterprises stay afloat and retain their staff. The plan includes a 50 billion ringgit loan scheme for larger companies, which would offer guarantees of up to 80 percent of the sum borrowed to shore up working capital in the corporate sector. About 128 billion ringgit would be spent on public welfare measures, with 100 billion used to support businesses. The package is in addition to a 20 billion ringgit stimulus plan announced last month.
EUROPEAN UNION
‘Corona bonds’ opposed
Germany remains opposed to the idea of so-called “corona bonds” that would pool the debt of 19 eurozone countries in response to the coronavirus crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. Speaking after a video conference with other EU leaders, Merkel rejected the proposal backed by countries including France and Italy. “From the German side and from other sides, we said that this was not the view of all member states,” Merkel said, adding that the existing European Stability Mechanism (ESM) was her “preferred instrument.” She admitted that EU leaders had discussed “whether the ESM contains enough possibilities, and how strong and quick our answer must be.” The existing ESM bailout fund is unpopular in southern European countries such as Italy, as it effectively makes financial aid conditional on economic restructuring.
UNITED STATES
Fed’s balance sheet rising
The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet reached US$5.3 trillion in assets for the first time this week as it scooped up bonds and extended loans to banks, mutual funds and other central banks in its unprecedented effort to backstop the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fed’s total balance sheet size rose by more than half a trillion dollars in a single week, roughly twice the pace of the next-largest weekly expansion in the financial crisis in October 2008. The Fed bought US$355 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds in the last week in what is now an open-ended commitment to stabilize financial markets rocked by the outbreak and the halt in economic activity that has come in its wake.
AIRLINES
Singapore secures funding
Singapore Airlines Ltd said it had secured up to S$19 billion (US$13.24 billion) of funding to help see it through the coronavirus crisis and expand afterward, in a sign of confidence travel demand would eventually return. The airline’s majority shareholder, state-fund Temasek Holdings, said it would underwrite the sale of shares and convertible bonds for up to S$15 billion. Singapore’s biggest bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd provided a S$4 billion loan. “This transaction will not only tide [Singapore Airlines] over a short term financial liquidity challenge, but will position it for growth beyond the pandemic,” Temasek International chief executive Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara said. The airline, a major customer for Airbus SE and Boeing Co, has cut capacity by 96 percent and grounded almost its entire fleet after the Singaporean government banned foreign transit passengers.
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
STEPPING UP: The firm has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week and to halt all but essential overseas business travel from next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home. The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said. As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary
A two-hour drive south of Amsterdam in Veldhoven, workers decked out head-to-toe in protective gear toil in vast assembly halls. Before entering the inner sanctuary of the facilities, they meticulously layer on masks, gloves and special socks. A single speck of dust or a hair can have devastating effects on production. The result of all this painstaking process is an environment that is 10,000 times more purified than outside. As COVID-19 grips the world, it might just be the safest place to work right now. The teams belong to ASML Holding NV, which holds a de facto monopoly on the industry of
The cancelation of major sporting events and the decimation of the luxury, entertainment and travel industries is delivering a hammer blow to a global advertising industry that was already reeling from years of tech-led turmoil. What should have been a bumper year with UEFA Euro 2020, the Tokyo Olympics and US elections looks like it could be one of the worst for ad giants WPP PLC, Omnicom Group Inc, Publicis Groupe SA and IPG Inc as the economy shuts down. Advertising executives told reporters that clients are pulling campaigns, photoshoots for glossy magazines are off and major brands are cutting budgets to