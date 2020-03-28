S&P Global Ratings cut its sovereign credit score for Mexico by one notch to “BBB,” saying shocks from the spread of COVID-19 and an oil price rout would harm the country’s already grim economic outlook.
In their statement, S&P also said that Mexico would remain on credit watch negative, reflecting the possibility that its rating could be cut a second time within a year or two.
“Prolonged poor fiscal performance and a resulting rising debt burden, or the risk of potentially weak policy implementation, could lead us to lower the rating,” S&P analysts Lisa Schineller and Joydeep Mukherji wrote in the decision.
For Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador — who is already contending with an economic slump, the virus, and a steep decline in business confidence — the S&P decision is yet another in a long list of setbacks.
While the downgrade was widely expected after Mexican assets fell, it confirms just how dire the situation is for an economy that some experts see contracting near 6 percent, a similar scenario to the Tequila Crisis of the mid-1990s.
“While we were surprised by the timing, we were not surprised by the downgrade itself and the negative credit watch,” Emso Asset Management senior portfolio manager Jens Nystedt said. “It shows the growth and fiscal challenges Mexico is facing and those have been made worse by the likely impact of the COVID-19 virus.”
Nystedt added that while Mexico’s investment grade rating is not yet at risk, state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos’ (Pemex) might be over the next few months. It has already been downgraded to junk by Fitch, and Moody’s Investor Service has it on negative watch to lose investment grade.
Despite the government’s strict adherence to fiscal discipline, it is the poor economic prospects that analysts worry could lead to further credit downgrades in the future.
“The probability of another downgrade to materialize in the next 12 to 24 months is not low,” BBVA strategist Claudia Ceja said. “Another downgrade would depend on the ability to implement public policies amid the risks that the economy will keep on facing.”
Mexico’s peso reversed gains and fell 1.4 percent to 23.2630 per US dollar after the downgrade.
The S&P analysts also mentioned potential increases in contingent liabilities from Pemex, which has been hammered by the oil price plunge this year.
Investors have long feared that the Mexican sovereign would need to do more to support the company as it struggles under a debt burden of more than US$100 billion.
In the decision, S&P highlighted the shift in energy policy under Lopez Obrador, which the analysts said has increased the country’s reliance on the oil company.
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
STEPPING UP: The firm has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week and to halt all but essential overseas business travel from next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home. The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said. As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary
A two-hour drive south of Amsterdam in Veldhoven, workers decked out head-to-toe in protective gear toil in vast assembly halls. Before entering the inner sanctuary of the facilities, they meticulously layer on masks, gloves and special socks. A single speck of dust or a hair can have devastating effects on production. The result of all this painstaking process is an environment that is 10,000 times more purified than outside. As COVID-19 grips the world, it might just be the safest place to work right now. The teams belong to ASML Holding NV, which holds a de facto monopoly on the industry of
The cancelation of major sporting events and the decimation of the luxury, entertainment and travel industries is delivering a hammer blow to a global advertising industry that was already reeling from years of tech-led turmoil. What should have been a bumper year with UEFA Euro 2020, the Tokyo Olympics and US elections looks like it could be one of the worst for ad giants WPP PLC, Omnicom Group Inc, Publicis Groupe SA and IPG Inc as the economy shuts down. Advertising executives told reporters that clients are pulling campaigns, photoshoots for glossy magazines are off and major brands are cutting budgets to