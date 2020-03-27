The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday gave the green light to Good Way Technology Co’s (東碩資訊) application to invest up to NT$700 million (US$23.1 million) in Taiwan under a three-year program that provides incentives for overseas Taiwanese companies to invest back home.
Good Way, which specializes in docking stations and counts Intel Corp among its major clients, plans to set up a manufacturing facility in New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止), the ministry said in a statement.
Good Way, which has a research and development facility in Taiwan and only one manufacturing plant — in Kunshan, China — decided to expand its operations in Taiwan to meet customers’ requests that it diversifies its production to lower risks amid trade tensions between the US and China, the ministry said.
The ministry also approved three other companies’ investment applications: mechanical parts maker Chenming Electronic Tech Corp (晟銘電子), golf club manufacturer Juming Co (鉅明) and storage furniture maker Huei Tyng Enterprise Co (輝庭企業).
Chenming Electronic, which specializes in server cloning, plans to set up a new automated plant in northern Taiwan to sharpen its competitive edge, the ministry said, without disclosing the planned investment amount.
Juming and Huei Tyng are to invest more than NT$800 million and NT$900 million respectively to expand their production capacities as more orders are transferred to Taiwan, the ministry said.
STATE UTILITIES
In other news, the ministry said Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) posted a pretax profit of NT$18 billion for last year after an injection of NT$32.7 billion from the government’s energy price stabilization fund.
Without allocation from the fund, Taipower posted pretax losses of NT$14.7 billion due to a combination of frozen electricity rates and mounting fuel costs, the ministry said.
Oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) posted a profit of NT$35.2 billion, as global crude oil prices rose last year.
However, the company is forecasting losses as international oil markets have slumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖) and Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) posted pretax profits of NT$3.28 billion and NT$191 million respectively for last year, the ministry said.
Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is to spend NT$1.5 billion (US$49.5 million) to convert the Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) into offices and expand its theme park in Hsinchu, it said yesterday. The group — which owns the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港), Leofoo Resort (六福莊), Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities — said it wants to make better use of its real-estate properties in central Taipei and Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西), as well as boost sales of packaged food. “The group is focused on revitalizing assets this year, starting with the project to renovate the 48-year-old
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to cancel all flights from today until the end of next month, as the COVID-19 pandemic curbs overseas travel, it said. The start-up carrier said it would halt operations to Da Nang, Vietnam, the only route it was still flying earlier this week after suspending service to Penang, Malaysia, and Macau earlier this month and last month respectively. The airline, which began operations on Jan. 23, must discontinue all flights as the government issued level 3 “warning” travel advisories to the three countries it services, company communications officer Liu Li-wen (劉俐?) said by telephone. Its ticket sales and
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
Tesla Inc is to idle production at its lone US assembly plant, choking off the supply of vehicles to customers as the quarter comes to a close. The decision announced in a statement on Thursday followed several days of public pressure on Tesla by local police, city managers and health officials about the automaker continuing to run its California factory despite a county shelter-in-place order. Tesla said the facility would stop production at the end of Monday. “Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers,” Tesla said in the