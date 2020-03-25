Enimmune Corp (安特羅生技) plans to apply to the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration for marketing approval for its enterovirus 71 (EV-71) vaccine next quarter after the treatment passed an interim analysis yesterday.
If approved, it would be the nation’s first vaccine for EV-71, which is a common pathogen that causes polio-like syndromes, and mostly infects infants and children aged five and younger.
Although the firm has developed three EV-71 vaccines in China, the latest treatment would have an advantage in the home market, as it is designed to act against genotype B4 of EV-71, which is more widespread in Taiwan and Vietnam, while Chinese vaccines target genotype C4, Enimmune general manager Vic Chang (張哲瑋) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
The interim analysis was conducted by the firm’s independent data monitoring committee comprised of external experts, Chang said.
The experts monitored vaccinated test subjects for at least six months to see if they developed any allergic reactions, but none of them had severe reactions to the vaccine, barring some mild side-effects, such as inflamed skin, he said.
The overall seroprotection rate for the subjects who were given a single dose in the phase-III clinical trial was about 90 percent, higher than the regulatory minimum, Chang added.
“That means that our vaccines had good efficacy,” Chang added.
Enimmune, a subsidiary of Adimmune Corp (國光生技), has over the past decade focused on researching and developing the EV-71 vaccine.
The firm said that it completed a phase-III randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled trial in April last year with a 1,266 subjects.
Given that there is no medication for EV-71 infection in Taiwan except for supportive therapies, the vaccine would likely qualify to apply to the agency’s accelerated approval mechanism, in which review would be sped up for treatments that satisfy unmet medical needs and greatly advance treatment, Chang said.
“If everything goes smoothly, we anticipate gaining approval in the fourth quarter. Adimmune would help us manufacture the vaccines,” Chang said.
The government is also expected to consider including the vaccine in the National Health Insurance system, he added.
Meanwhile, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) said that it would conduct an interim analysis of its EV-71 vaccine later this year after enrolling 3,000 subjects for a phase-III trial in December last year, spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) said.
“We concentrate on developing the world’s first EV-71 vaccine for protecting children two months to six months old, given all existing EV-71 vaccines would be administered to children older than six months,” Lee said.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —