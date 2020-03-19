World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

China imports fall by half

Imports from China almost halved last month from a year earlier, as the nation logged the steepest fall since 1986 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted trade, official data showed yesterday. Last month’s imports from China, Japan’s biggest trade partner along with the US, fell 47.1 percent to ￥673.4 billion (US$6.27 billion) while exports slipped 0.4 percent to ￥1.14 trillion. In trade with the rest of the world, Japan posted an overall surplus of ￥1.11 trillion, more than a three-fold jump from a year earlier and the first black-ink figure in four months.

NORWAY

Central bank to buy more

The central bank is to increase its daily purchase of Norwegian kroner to 1.6 billion (US$151.68 million) per day from 500 million kroner earlier, selling foreign currency to secure funds for government spending, it said yesterday. “The effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the Norwegian economy and the measures implemented to limit the consequences of the outbreak entail an increase in government spending and a decline in government revenues,” Norges Bank said.

STOCK EXCHANGES

Italy bans short selling

Italy’s market regulator banned short selling for three months as it attempts to curb volatility amid a sell-off caused by the coronavirus pandemic. France and Belgium imposed similar prohibitions for a month each. The Italian ban started yesterday and applies to all stocks, a statement from the regulator said. France’s AMF said its ban would last 30 days, while Belgium’s FSMA said its decision would be in force until April 17. Greece’s securities regulator also banned short-selling on the Athens Stock Exchange effective from yesterday until April 24.

RETAIL

Adidas closes stores

German sportswear maker Adidas AG on Tuesday joined rivals in announcing store closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Adidas and Reebok-owned stores in Europe, North America and Canada are to close temporarily, the company said in an e-mailed statement. Stores would be closed from yesterday to March 29 in Europe. In the US and Canada they would be closed from Tuesday to March 29.

RETAIL

Laura Ashley talks collapse

Long-struggling clothing and household goods retailer Laura Ashley Holdings PLC on Tuesday collapsed into near bankruptcy as refinancing talks failed on coronavirus turmoil, risking 2,700 jobs. The British company said that “increased uncertainty” arising from the COVID-19 outbreak meant it was unable to secure necessary funds from stakeholders. Laura Ashley said it had hired advisers from financial services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to oversee administration. Despite some poor trading, the retailer said it had experienced rising sales in recent weeks.

BANKING

HSBC names CEO

Asia-focused banking giant HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday appointed Noel Quinn as its chief executive, ending months of speculation as the COVID-19 crisis hits banks hard. Quinn had been serving as interim CEO and has already launched a broad restructuring plan for the troubled bank. He took over as acting CEO after John Flint’s ousting in August last year, and was tasked with transforming the sprawling international bank, which spans more than 50 countries, but makes the vast majority of its profit in Asia.