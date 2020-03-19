JAPAN
China imports fall by half
Imports from China almost halved last month from a year earlier, as the nation logged the steepest fall since 1986 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted trade, official data showed yesterday. Last month’s imports from China, Japan’s biggest trade partner along with the US, fell 47.1 percent to ￥673.4 billion (US$6.27 billion) while exports slipped 0.4 percent to ￥1.14 trillion. In trade with the rest of the world, Japan posted an overall surplus of ￥1.11 trillion, more than a three-fold jump from a year earlier and the first black-ink figure in four months.
NORWAY
Central bank to buy more
The central bank is to increase its daily purchase of Norwegian kroner to 1.6 billion (US$151.68 million) per day from 500 million kroner earlier, selling foreign currency to secure funds for government spending, it said yesterday. “The effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the Norwegian economy and the measures implemented to limit the consequences of the outbreak entail an increase in government spending and a decline in government revenues,” Norges Bank said.
STOCK EXCHANGES
Italy bans short selling
Italy’s market regulator banned short selling for three months as it attempts to curb volatility amid a sell-off caused by the coronavirus pandemic. France and Belgium imposed similar prohibitions for a month each. The Italian ban started yesterday and applies to all stocks, a statement from the regulator said. France’s AMF said its ban would last 30 days, while Belgium’s FSMA said its decision would be in force until April 17. Greece’s securities regulator also banned short-selling on the Athens Stock Exchange effective from yesterday until April 24.
RETAIL
Adidas closes stores
German sportswear maker Adidas AG on Tuesday joined rivals in announcing store closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Adidas and Reebok-owned stores in Europe, North America and Canada are to close temporarily, the company said in an e-mailed statement. Stores would be closed from yesterday to March 29 in Europe. In the US and Canada they would be closed from Tuesday to March 29.
RETAIL
Laura Ashley talks collapse
Long-struggling clothing and household goods retailer Laura Ashley Holdings PLC on Tuesday collapsed into near bankruptcy as refinancing talks failed on coronavirus turmoil, risking 2,700 jobs. The British company said that “increased uncertainty” arising from the COVID-19 outbreak meant it was unable to secure necessary funds from stakeholders. Laura Ashley said it had hired advisers from financial services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to oversee administration. Despite some poor trading, the retailer said it had experienced rising sales in recent weeks.
BANKING
HSBC names CEO
Asia-focused banking giant HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday appointed Noel Quinn as its chief executive, ending months of speculation as the COVID-19 crisis hits banks hard. Quinn had been serving as interim CEO and has already launched a broad restructuring plan for the troubled bank. He took over as acting CEO after John Flint’s ousting in August last year, and was tasked with transforming the sprawling international bank, which spans more than 50 countries, but makes the vast majority of its profit in Asia.
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
The government’s new and larger-scale subsidies for scooter replacements would drive electric scooter demand, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said yesterday, boosting electric scooter’s market share to about 20 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. The spread of COVID-19 has also helped propel electric scooter sales as people avoid public transportation to prevent contracting the virus, the company said. “The epidemic gave an unexpected boost [to sales],” Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) told the Taipei Times at the launch of the Gogoro 3 Delight, a new addition to the Gogoro 3 series. “People are more willing to spend on new scooters
Resumption of production at Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) factories in China has “exceeded expectations” after a prolonged halt as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said yesterday. Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and Apple Inc’s major manufacturing partner, bases most of its production in China, where many of its suppliers are, and as a consequence was hit hard by coronavirus-related curbs that have hurt demand and upended supply chains globally. The company, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), in February suffered its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years as