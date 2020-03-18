German auto giant Volkswagen AG yesterday said the group was preparing to shutter most of its European plants as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts supply chains and sends demand plummeting.
“Production will be halted at our Spanish plants, Setubal in Portugal, Bratislava in Slovakia and the Lamborghini and Ducati plants in Italy before the end of this week,” Volkswagen chief executive officer Herbert Diess said. “Most of the other German and European plants will begin preparing to suspend production, probably for two to three weeks.”
Diess said that the German auto giant was bracing for a “very difficult” year as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc with the global economy.
The group did not unveil an outlook for this year, saying the volatile situation and the unprecedented shocks to supply and demand made it “almost impossible” to make a reliable forecast.
“2020 is a very difficult year. The corona pandemic presents us with unknown operational and financial challenges,” Volkswagen chief executive officer Herbert Diess said in a statement.
“We will succeed in overcoming the corona crisis by pooling our strengths,” he added.
The stark assessment came as the group published its full results for last year, having already released partial figures last month.
The firm, whose stable of 12 brands includes Porsche, Audi, Seat and Skoda, saw revenues climb 7.1 percent to 252.6 billion euros (US$281.3 billion).
It achieved a net profit attributable to shareholders of 13.3 billion euros, up 12.8 percent from 2018, driven by strong sales of more expensive models.
As more European governments impose measures to keep people at home to stem the spread of the virus, automakers have begun shutting down factories.
Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has halted production at six plants in Italy and one each in Serbia and Poland until Friday next week.
France’s PSA Group, whose brands include Peugeot, Citroen and Opel, has said that it, too, would shutter its European production sites this week.
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
The government’s new and larger-scale subsidies for scooter replacements would drive electric scooter demand, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said yesterday, boosting electric scooter’s market share to about 20 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. The spread of COVID-19 has also helped propel electric scooter sales as people avoid public transportation to prevent contracting the virus, the company said. “The epidemic gave an unexpected boost [to sales],” Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) told the Taipei Times at the launch of the Gogoro 3 Delight, a new addition to the Gogoro 3 series. “People are more willing to spend on new scooters