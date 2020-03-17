The US economy will contract sharply late this month and next month as consumers and businesses slash spending, with the short downturn likely be officially deemed a recession, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said.
The world’s largest economy will shrink 5 percent in the second quarter after zero GDP growth in the first three months of the year, the firm’s economists wrote in a note on Sunday.
They cut their full-year forecast to 0.4 percent growth from 1.2 percent on expectations for growth of 3 percent and 4 percent in the third and fourth quarters and strong gains early next year.
“The uncertainty around all of these numbers is much greater than normal,” the economists wrote.
Consumers and businesses will continue to cut travel, entertainment and restaurant spending, while supply chain disruptions and tightening in financial conditions will further dent growth, they said.
Goldman’s projections followed US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying earlier on Sunday that the COVID-19 pandemic probably would not tip the US into recession, and came before the US Federal Reserve cut rates to near zero.
“We’re clearly going to have a slowdown,” Mnuchin told an ABC interviewer, while adding that “later in the year, obviously the economic activity will pick up as we confront this virus.”
Peter Navarro, a top trade adviser to US President Donald Trump, separately told the Fox Business network: “I think the decisions we make over the next week or two will determine whether we have a significant downturn or not.”
The US National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee, a panel whose determinations of when US expansions begin and end are accepted as official, would probably classify such a sharp contraction as a recession even though it involves only one quarter of contraction, the economists said.
The group has previously said that just a few months of contraction can meet its definition if it is deep enough, the economists said.
Meanwhile, growth is forecast to nearly halt in the second quarter and recession odds have jumped, a Bloomberg survey of economists that was conducted from March 6 to Thursday showed.
Growth was seen as slumping to a 0.1 percent annualized pace in the April-to-June period, while the economy now faces a 45 percent chance of a recession over the next 12 months.
Additional reporting by AFP
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Despite pricing its trial rate plan at half of what Taiwan’s three biggest telecoms have offered, Taiwan Star urged rivals to forgo a price war Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星) yesterday launched a rate plan for 4G subscribers to try its 5G technology at less than half the price of similar trial packages offered by the nation’s three biggest telecoms, signaling the possible start of a 5G price war. With its new “early bird” packages, Taiwan Star offers subscribers two-year, 4G rate plans of at least NT$599 (US$19.94) with unlimited data that are to upgrade to 5G once services launch. Subscribers can start the trial plan now or withhold the package until the commercial launch of 5G services in the fourth quarter, Taiwan Star said. The NT$599 plan
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
Global semiconductor fab equipment spending is forecast to recover this year, growing 3 percent from a year earlier to US$57.8 billion (US$1.93 billion), SEMI said yesterday. Last year, fab equipment spending slumped 7 percent to US$56 billion, it said. Spending is forecast to plummet 18 percent year-on-year in the first half due to the COVID-19 outbreak, before rebounding in the second half and hitting a new record next year, the trade group said. “The COVID-19 outbreak has eroded fab equipment spending in China in 2020, prompting downward revisions to the World Fab Forecast report published in November 2019,” SEMI said in a statement. Despite