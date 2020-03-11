Taiwan to be fourth nation to have Google Play Points

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is to be the fourth nation after Japan, South Korea and the US to enjoy Google Play Points, a reward program that allows users to earn reward points, Google Taiwan announced yesterday.

The program allows “the entire ecosystem of Google Play to take root,” while developers can also use the reward system to drive downloads and exposure of their apps, Google Taiwan general manager Tina Lin (林雅芳) told an online media event.

Google Play Points is a way of giving customers a chance to earn credits on purchases they make in the Google Play store, the company said.

Google Taiwan general manager Tina Lin and Google Play product marketing manager Liu Ming-wei pose at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The points earned can be used for discounts or special items and content in apps and games, it said.

A points-based reward system is a common practice in the general retail market and is a strategy used by many businesses to help boost customer loyalty, Lin said.

Taiwan is Google Play’s fifth-biggest market in the world, hence the reason for launching the reward program in the nation, she said.

It has a developed consumer market and there is ample demand, she added.

Google Play product marketing manager Liu Ming-wei (劉明維) said that users in Taiwan would get to experience Google Play Points on their mobile devices later this week.