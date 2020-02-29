Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Victim donates to charity

A boy with dwarfism whose distress from bullying became a viral video is to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to charity rather than a trip to Disneyland. The clip of nine-year-old Quaden Bayles was watched millions of times and prompted US comedian Brad Williams to start a GoFundMe page that eventually raised almost US$475,000. Although the funds were meant to send Bayles and his mom to Disneyland, his aunt told NITV News that the money would be used for charities instead. “What kid wouldn’t want to go to Disneyland, especially if you have lived Quaden’s life,” she was quoted as saying. “But my sister said: ‘You know what, let’s get back to the real issue.’ This little fella has been bullied. How many suicides, black or white, in our society have happened due to bullying. We want the money to go to community organizations that really need it. They know what the money should be spent on.”

BELGIUM

Flight delay claim nixed

Air travelers cannot receive cash compensation if their flight is delayed by a passenger biting others and assaulting crew members, an adviser at the European Court of Justice said on Thursday. Such incidents were “extraordinary circumstances,” advocate general Priit Pikamae wrote in a non-binding opinion, a form of guidance that is normally followed by the court. A traveler flying from Brazil to Norway via Portugal in August 2017 sought 600 euros (U$663) compensation after his flight departed late. The plane had to be diverted to disembark a passenger biting and assaulting crew members, delaying the following outgoing flight. “A passenger biting other passengers and attacking the cabin crew trying to calm him down ... leading to a flight delay, falls under the concept of extraordinary circumstances,” Pikamae said. The court typically follows the opinions of its advocates general.

BELGIUM

Laced wine alert issued

Prosecutors have issued an alert after a woman died after taking a sip of wine from a bottle suspected of being used to transport the drug MDMA. The 41-year-old collapsed shortly after opening the French red to enjoy with a colleague after work. She took a sip from a glass, which left an unpleasant taste, and the intake was enough to give her a fatal dose of MDMA. The unnamed woman, from Puurs near Antwerp, died five days later in hospital. “[She] was 100 percent against drugs... We also do not understand where that bottle came from. She only drank one sip,” her sister told Het Nieuwsblad. Prosecutors in Antwerp confirmed that there was no link between the woman and drug use, and said there was evidence of tampering with the bottle’s cork. Drug traffickers have been known to use wine bottles to conceal drugs during transportation.