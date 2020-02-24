Ship quarantine questioned after more positive tests

AFP, TOKYO

Japan yesterday confirmed the first case of a former Japanese passenger of a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship testing positive for the disease after initially receiving a clean bill of health.

More than 20 foreigners evacuated from the ship have also tested positive after returning home.

The cases raise questions about the effectiveness of the quarantine on board the ship and fears for the nearly 1,000 former passengers allowed to move freely around Japan.

The woman in her 60s returned to her home in Tochigi Prefecture north of Tokyo by train after disembarking the Diamond Princess on Wednesday, but she developed fever and tested positive on Saturday, a local official said.

Further fueling criticism of the Japanese government measures, Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato was forced to apologize after it emerged that 23 passengers were released without even being tested during the quarantine for the virus that has affected more than 130 in Japan.

“There has been a judgement that those who disembarked after testing negative had no problem, but it has now become clear that those people can turn positive,” Tochigi Governor Tomokazu Fukuda said, urging “additional measures” to contain the spread.

As of Wednesday, Japanese authorities allowed passengers who had been in quarantine on board since Feb. 5, tested negative and showed no symptoms, to disembark, recommending only that they limit trips outside and wear a mask in public.

About 970 passengers were released under these conditions, according to local media.

A further 100 former passengers, who had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, have disembarked for quarantine on land.

Still left on the ship are some foreigners waiting for special charter flights home and about 1,000 crewmembers — most of whom were not placed in isolation as they were needed to operate the ship.

Critics suspect they were inadvertently spreading the virus throughout the ship, which saw more than 600 cases of COVID-19.

Kato has defended Japan’s on-board quarantine, telling a TV program on Saturday there was no medical facility large enough to admit more than 3,000 people at once.

Separately, Japan has confirmed at least 132 cases of infection including returnees from the Chinese city of Wuhan, but how people got infected was not clear in some cases.