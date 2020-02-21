Wellington water crisis deepens

The Guardian, DUNEDIN, New Zealand

Wellington City Council has alerted Island Bay residents to another burst water pipe, frustrating the city’s residents who are weary of harbor pollution, streets filled with brown sludge and some homes with no water at all.

Since the start of this year, the capital has had one water setback after another. The iconic Oriental Bay was closed to swimmers on some of the hottest summer days due to dangerous levels of pollution, two major city wastewater pipes burst, dozens of homes lost water access and streets were flooded due to worn-out infrastructure.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said that the city’s water pipes were 100 years old and had seen decades of chronic underinvestment by successive councils.

However, it is feared that the capital’s water woes might be a taste of similar issues to come nationwide, with few New Zealand cities or towns spending money on upgrading tired and overused water pipe infrastructure, seldom seen as a winner with voters.

“We have billions of dollars’ worth of underinvestment in this sector,” Wellington City Councilor Daran Ponter told Radio New Zealand. “The issues that we have seen pop up over the Christmas period in Wellington are potentially just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the country as a whole.”

Land, Air, Water Aotearoa monitors the water quality of the capital, and its map yesterday showed a sea of red at most popular Wellington bathing spots, with the Web site listing them as “unsuitable for swimming.”

Poor water quality had stopped ocean swimmers venturing out all week, and the frequency and length of water contamination events was frustrating many sea-lovers.

“It’s not safe to swim, which is just heartbreaking, it really upsets me,” said Paul Redican, who usually swims daily around the Miramar Peninsula.

On Wednesday, an urgent meeting was called in Wellington with media reporting that the escalating complexity of the capital’s water issues had been labeled a “crisis” and a “civil emergency” by city councilors in attendance.

“[Wellington Water] tried to give an impression that they were in control, but really it’s pretty clear that the issues are widespread and fundamental,” Wellington City Councilor Fleur Fitzsimons told Web site Stuff. “Everybody that gave advice in the meeting indicated there had been a historical underinvestment in water infrastructure in Wellington.”

As the city council issued another water warning overnight of a burst pipe in Island Bay, residents said that they could no longer keep pace with the rate of closures and incidents, and the situation was becoming “ridiculous.”

“What a horrible summer without being able to swim,” Chantel Mayer wrote on the Wellington City Council’s Facebook page.

A ban on residential sprinklers and irrigation systems has been in place since Friday last week.