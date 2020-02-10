Scientists race to develop vaccine for new coronavirus

AFP, SINGAPORE

Scientists from the US to Australia are using new technology in an ambitious, multimillion-dollar drive to develop a vaccine in record time to tackle the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China.

The virus has spread rapidly since emerging late last year, killing more than 800 people in China and infecting more than 37,000. Cases have been reported in two dozen other countries.

Coming up with any vaccine typically takes years, and involves a lengthy process of testing on animals, clinical trials on humans and regulatory approvals.

However, several teams of experts are racing to develop one quicker, backed by an international coalition that aims to combat emerging diseases, and Australian scientists hope theirs could be ready in six months.

“It is a high-pressure situation and there is a lot of weight on us,” said senior researcher Keith Chappell, part of the group from Australia’s University of Queensland.

However, the scientist added that he took “some solace” knowing that several teams around the world were engaged in the same mission.

“The hope is that one of these will be successful and can contain this outbreak,” he said.

However, even a time frame of six months looks agonizingly slow with the virus, believed to have emerged from a market selling wild animals, killing close to 100 people every day in China.

Efforts are being led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a body established in 2017 to finance costly biotechnology research in the wake of an Ebola outbreak in West Africa that killed more than 11,000 people.

With a mission to speed up the development of vaccines, CEPI is pouring millions of US dollars into four projects around the world and has put out a call for more proposals.

The projects hope to use new technology to develop vaccines that can be tested in the near future.

CEPI chief executive officer Richard Hatchett said the aim was to start clinical testing in just 16 weeks.

German biopharmaceutical company CureVac and US-based Moderna Therapeutics are developing vaccines based on “messenger RNA” — instructions that tell the body to produce proteins — while Inovio, another American firm, is using DNA-based technology.

DNA and RNA-based vaccines use the genetic coding of the virus to trick the body’s cells into producing proteins identical to those on the surface of the pathogen, said Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director of the emerging infectious diseases program at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

The immune system learns to recognize the proteins so that it is ready to find and attack the virus when it enters the body.

The Australian researchers are using “molecular clamp” technology invented by the university’s scientists that allows them to rapidly develop new vaccines based solely on a virus DNA sequence.

French scientists at the Pasteur Institute are modifying the measles vaccine to work against 2019-nCoV, but do not expect it to be ready for about 20 months.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has also started developing vaccines, state-run Xinhua news agency has reported.

Health authorities weigh the risks and benefits in vaccine approvals and if there is a public health emergency, the process could be shortened, Ooi said.