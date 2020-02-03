Strike destroyed al-Qaeda base:Yemen sources

AP, SANA’A

Tribal leaders on Saturday said that a suspected US drone strike on Jan. 25 destroyed a building housing al-Qaeda militants in eastern Yemen, while US President Donald Trump retweeted several tweets and media reports that seemed to offer confirmation the strike killed top al-Qaeda leader Qassem al-Rimi.

The tribal leaders said that the drone strike took place in the Wadi Ubaidah area in the eastern province of Marib. The area is known as a stronghold for al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, as the Yemeni affiliate is known.

They said at least three explosions rocked the area and that the building was set ablaze.

It was not immediately clear how many militants were in the building at the time or their identities.

The tribal leaders said a handful of al-Qaeda militants arrived at the area directly after the strike and cordoned it off.

The tribal leaders spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared reprisals.

Trump on Saturday retweeted a handful of tweets and articles that seemed to offer confirmation that al-Rimi was killed in the strike.

The White House did not comment on whether Trump’s retweeting was confirmation of the death. The CIA declined to comment. The attack was first reported by the New York Times.

Al-Rimi succeeded Nasser al-Wahishi, who was killed in a US drone strike in 2015, as the top leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

Among Trump’s retweets was a thread by Rita Katz, director of SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks messaging by militant groups.

Katz said the attack took place on Jan. 25 and she began tweeting about it on Monday last week.

“If true, and it seems to be, the death of al-Rimi would mark a major blow to #AlQaeda on the whole. Al-Rimi was a candidate for succeeding AQ leader Zawahiri,” Katz tweeted on Thursday last week, referring to al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Katz said that of all living al-Qaeda leaders, al-Rimi “was the most compelling, known for his charisma & beloved across the AQ community.”

Yemen was plunged into civil war in 2014, and al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have exploited the chaos to expand their presence in the nation.