Former Japanese emperor recovering after health scare

Reuters, TOKYO

Former Japanese emperor Akihito, who stepped down last year, has recovered after a brief loss of consciousness on Wednesday, a palace spokesman said.

Akihito stepped down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in April last year, following three decades as emperor, Japan’s first abdication in about 200 years, and his son, Naruhito, became emperor.

Akihito, 86, yesterday was examined by a neurologist and had a head MRI scan.

“Rhere were no abnormalities detected, especially nothing suggesting anything like a stroke,” a Japanese Imperial Household Agency spokesman said, adding that Akihito’s condition would continue to be monitored.

Akihito had an episode of nausea and dizziness in July 2018 attributed to a condition caused by insufficient blood flow to the brain, but had not lost consciousness, the agency added.

Akihito, who now holds the formal title of emperor emeritus, had breakfast as normal yesterday, Kyodo news agency reported.

He has had heart surgery and has been treated for prostate cancer.

His 85-year-old wife, former empress Emerita Michiko, had surgery for early-stage breast cancer in September last year, and the palace said last month that she had been unwell and lost weight since.

Akihito, the first monarch under a post-war constitution that defines the emperor as a symbol of the people without political power, said in 2016 that he feared his age would make it hard for him to carry out his duties.

Concern over his health was a top trending topic on Twitter in Japan.

“At his age, this kind of thing is worrisome,” one user tweeted. “I guess all his hard work up to now is having an impact. Please make sure you take a good rest.”